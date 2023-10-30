Chris Pratt Wonders—Is It Ever OK To Throw Away Kids' Trophies and Artwork?

The actor was inspired to ask the question after his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger went through boxes her mother saved.

My siblings and I graduated from high school decades ago, but visit our parents’ house and you’ll be confronted by a dusty collection of our childhood trophies and artwork, proudly displayed on shelves in extra bedrooms, and hanging on the walls. Open a closet, and you’re likely to find bins stacked high, and filled with more artwork, writing, old tests and quizzes, and certificates of achievement. Sometimes I’ll be over there and wonder how my mom and dad can still be hanging on to all of this, well, crap.

But then, back at my own home, the truth is I save everything my kids bring home. Our playroom wall is covered in children’s artwork, and I’ve never been able to toss so much as a ribbon, trophy, or award yet. Flash forward to when my own family is all grown up, and I doubt it will be any easier to part with the objects celebrating my children’s talents and triumphs. All things considered, I guess it isn’t that crazy that my parents are still holding on to these memories as well.

And guess what? Celebrities—they’re just like us! As Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) recently pondered on Instagram, is there ever a right time to get rid of, or repurpose kids’ trophies? Can you keep some, but not others?

The actor’s quandary was inspired by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s trip down memory lane, as she sorted through “special items” from her childhood, organized by her mom, Maria Shriver. Pratt shared images of the woman he adorably calls his “darling wife” reliving “her cherished youth” via crates of “meticulously organized keepsakes.”

Of course, Pratt captioned the photos of Schwarzenegger using his trademark brand of humor: “I cannot say how proud I am of my wife for being a fourth-grade problem-solving superstar. There’s also a trophy for ‘most improved 2-year-old’ in swim class. Wow!! Sorry to the other 2-year-olds. You didn’t cut it. Move on. What’s that you say? She was the only 2-year-old in swim class? I’m proud nonetheless.”

But the dad of three also poses a serious question to his 45.5 million followers. First, he acknowledged the goal of any parent is to provide a childhood their kids will reflect upon “with glee.”

“But real talk,” Pratt then prompted people. “Once your kid goes through the stuff, is it OK to toss? I mean… do we need the ‘I was on a sports team trophy?’” He went on to suggest that perhaps some of the trophies can be donated or repurposed—and that there may be a grading scale one can utilize in figuring out what to keep and what to toss.

“Like, did you win?” he asked. “Were you a champion? Is there a specific sentimental connection?” He ended the viral post, which was liked over 300,000 times at the time of writing, by appealing to Instagram: “Help me out here. Do they go back in storage?”

Clearly, Pratt tapped into a topic we all connect to. The post received endless comments from adults who are either confronted by what to do with accolades from their own childhoods that their parents have bestowed upon them, or are grappling with what to hold onto as their kids accumulate mountains of artwork, ribbons, trophies, and awards.

It seems many of us identify with how these items represent prized moments in our lives or in the lives of those we love. It’s nearly impossible to imagine parting with any of it, even if we’re talking about a trophy from 30 years ago, from an experience we don’t even remember, or a silly participation award from a sport our kiddo tried and wasn’t even good at (tough love, yes, but kids can’t excel in everything)!

Judging from the comments to Pratt’s post, most folks are of the mind that we shouldn’t mess with the truly American tradition of never throwing away anything that retains even an ounce of sentimental value. In that vein, as one Instagram user hilariously advised the star, “Do as it's always been done. Pack them back up and let your children deal with it when you move to an assisted living facility.”

But other fans pointed to storage challenges that have led them to take their reminiscences digital. “Looking at an object in a photo still brings back the memory without having to hold onto the actual object,” one person opined, while another commenter said, “I feel that once we’re old enough to share them with our own children and tell the stories behind them, perhaps that’s the time to digitally archive the items and the tales behind them.”

There was no shortage of ideas shared about how to handle cherished clutter, from creating an album of photos of trophies and awards to choosing five to ten of the most important items, and donating the rest to a community organization or school.

But perhaps the funniest suggestion was inspired by one parent’s unique approach to the problem of what to do with the many manifestations of the milestones of childhood: “My mom wrapped ours as Christmas gifts when we were in our thirties. Yep. Opened a giant box of my own crap, including my letterman jacket.”

I think I’ll mark this one as a possibility of how to creatively bequeath my kids’ stuff to them one day. Until that time, I guess if the biggest challenge in my life is that my house is bursting at the seams with special things my kids made at school, or trophies they’ve earned in spelling bees and at swim meets, I’m doing OK. That is until my parents decided it was time to bring bins of my childhood memories over here. At least we have an attic!



