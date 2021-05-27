Chris Pratt says he helps wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with breastfeeding: ‘You have to express the milk’

Chris Pratt gets candid about life at home with a newborn. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chris Pratt is getting candid about life at home with a newborn, sharing that he's helping wife Katherine Schwarzenegger by expressing her breast milk.

The actor, who shares an 8-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris, welcomed a baby girl named Lyla with Schwarzenegger back in August and gushed about the experience during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show. He even went so far as to share some details that he admitted Schwarzenegger likely wouldn't approve of — just after explaining a video of himself expressing milk from a sheep.

"You have to get rid of some of it or else it gets a little clogged," he said of the video. "You have to express the milk. I do that at home now with Katherine. And I say, 'Hey, Jack, get over here.' ...Yeah, we have fun with that."

The expression of milk "is a technique where you use your hands instead of your baby or a breast pump to get the breast milk out of your breasts," according to Verywell Family, which can be used when a mom's breasts are engorged.

Pratt continued, "She's gonna love that I said that," referring to his wife. And although he felt that he shared too much information, he isn't the first to talk about the reality of breastfeeding and even the necessity to pitch in. In fact, Kristen Bell shared in an episode of her #Momsplaining series with The Ellen Show that she nursed her husband Dax Shepard in an effort to avoid an infection from a blocked milk duct called mastitis.

"I’ve had mastitis three times. It’s the worst. If it gets to be an infection, it can spread to your bloodstream... It’s very dangerous." Bell explained, before sharing that the third time she had it she and Shepard were in Atlanta without a nearby doctor.

"This was right after the baby stopped nursing," she continued. "So I said to my husband, I said, 'I’m gonna need you to suck this out. We can talk about it, we can be weird about it or you can just go ahead and nurse. ...He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spilling into this cup and I’ve never been more in love in my life."

Despite Pratt's efforts to provide a helping hand, he raved about his Katherine's ability to get through an entire pregnancy and give birth during the pandemic. "That is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that it’s tough," he said. "But man she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She’s my hero."

