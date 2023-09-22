Chris Pratt Is Already Wearing the Exclusive New Panerai Watch That Was Released Today

Chris Pratt has become pretty chummy with Panerai. So much so, in fact, that he sported the Swiss watchmaker’s newest timepiece roughly four months before its official release today.

The Luminor BiTempo New York Edition was created in honor of Panerai’s Madison Avenue flagship. Christened Casa Panerai, the epic two-story boutique opened on Madison and 63rd Street back in June. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was on hand to help Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué with the ribbon-cutting duties and had the yet-to-be-released timepiece on his wrist.

The newcomer is an ode to Panerai’s largest store and the city itself. It features a sleek 44 mm titanium DLC case with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge engraved on the closed caseback. “New York” is also inscribed on the emblematic Luminor crown protector. The Big Apple touches don’t stop there, either. The model will be limited to just 212 pieces in a nod to N.Y.C.’s iconic area code. Priced at $12,700, the watch is available only at Casa Panerai, too.

Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué and actor Chris Pratt opening the watchmaker’s flagship in June.

The limited edition features a gray matte “sandwich” dial with a small seconds subdial at 9 o’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock. Displaying two time zones, the GMT hand is finished in a matching gray hue and finished with a white Super-LumiNova coating.

Powered by the automatic P9010/GMT caliber, the piece offers an impressive three-day power reserve. It is also waterproof to 984 feet (300 meters). To top it off, the watch is equipped with a gray strap made of recycled PET for reduced environmental impact. The watchmaker says 7.8 grams of the strap is recycled material.

The caseback is engraved with the Brooklyn Bridge.

Pratt is clearly a fan of Panerai’s designs. The A-lister has previously been spotted wearing the brand’s Luminor Equation of Time and Luminor Marina models. His collection does include other big names, such as Rolex, G-Shock, and Cartier, but we’ve yet to see an unreleased offering from them on his wrist. Apparently, it pays to be a friend of the Panerai brand.

