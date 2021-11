Yahoo Life Videos

Jewel is ringing in her 47th birthday with a powerful message. On Nov. 19, the “You Were Meant For Me” singer shared a photo of herself sporting red heart sunglasses to Instagram alongside a message about what her latest milestone means to her. “47 and feeling myself today,” she began her caption. “I wasn’t sure what getting older would feel like. I was never afraid of it, luckily I’ve loved every year. But in my business and the world, really, is not kind to aging women.”