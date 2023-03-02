Have an older car? Get a safe-driving upgrade with a top-rated dash cam — now just $34

If you have an older car, you're probably not benefitting from a built-in dash cam, which leaves you at a disadvantage when it comes to both your driving and your safety. Right now, though, you can upgrade to the Chortau HD Dash Cam for just $34 (with an on-page coupon), turning your not-so-new car into a good-as-new car.

The Chortau HD Dash Cam features Full HD video clarity at 1080p with a wide-angle 170-degree lens for impressive high-resolution video recording across a broad peripheral field.

The recording produced by the camera are useful for filing accident reports, resolving driver disputes or just creating lasting memories of your favorite road trips. The camera saves any recordings to a microSD card (up to 32GB) that automatically deletes the oldest file once the card is full. It then starts recording all over again for continuous action. This dashcam even has night vision, so you can record in the dark.

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have sung the praises of the Chortau cam. Here are some of their gushing testimonials.

"It was super easy to install and the camera itself is pretty self-explanatory," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The mounting portion works really well and it feels very secure. The best part is that it shows what is recording on the screen. This way you can adjust it as needed so you always get the perfect shot."

Meanwhile, there’s hardly any installation required. Just plug the Chortau HD Dash Cam into your car’s cigarette lighter outlet and attach it to your windshield using the holder's suction cup.

Car got mauled while you were at the mall? This dash cam will tell the tale. (Photo: Amazon)

The Chortau HD Dash Cam comes with a 'Parking Monitor' feature that offers up 24 hours of security, even when parked. If it detects any shaking or a collision, the dashcam will turn on automatically and immediately start recording to capture the incident. If you return to your parked car and find it damaged, you'll know exactly what happened and you'll be able to easily file a claim with your insurance.

"I bought this camera after I was rear-ended. I know I could pay more...but this does its job. If parked, you can read license plates," says one satisfied reviewer. "Great buy. Will buy another one for other cars I own and probably one for the back windshield as well. Good value!"

Our advice? grab this camera and give yourself peace of mind.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $138 $230 Save $92 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $442 Save $352 See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $112 $220 Save $108 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $238 $300 Save $62 See at Amazon

Bissell 3277 CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Titanium/Black/Copper Vacuum $382 $500 Save $118 See at Amazon

iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop $440 $500 Save $60 See at Amazon

Kitchen

T-fal T-fal Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Lid Fry Pan $30 $55 Save $25 This workhorse pan is made of hard anodized aluminum to retain heat. It also has a much stronger protective layer than the original metal, making it corrosion and scratch resistant and non-reactive to acidic foods. $30 at Amazon

T-fal T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-inch Wok $38 $60 Save $22 If you're looking for a tough wok, look no further than the T-fal. The durable nonstick material is hard Titanium reinforced, scratch resistant and toxin-free to stand up to everyday use and keep cleanup a breeze. $38 at Amazon

Osulloc Osulloc Premium Tea Collection Gift Set — 40 count, 8 flavors $25 $40 Save $15 Like to have gifts on hand for whatever comes your way? Stock on this gorgeous tea set packed with eight yummy flavors: Honey Pear, Green Tea, Camellia Flower, Tangerine, Canola Honey, Orchid Green Tea, Sweet bouquet and Halla fermented tea. $25 at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Utopia Kitchen Nonstick Frying Pan Set $31 $44 Save $13 See at Amazon

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry $199 $230 Save $31 See at Amazon

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-piece Bundle $131 $150 Save $19 See at Amazon

Chefman 6.3-quart 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer+ $109 $150 Save $41 See at Amazon

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Instant Essentials 4QT Air Fryer Oven $80 See at Amazon

Auto

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Seaaes 51-inch Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Squeegee $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Bedding and home

Amazon Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair $270 $330 Save $60 Today only! This office chair is packed with must-have features to help you work in comfort. $270 at Amazon

RENPHO Renpho Air Purifier $60 This powerful little air purifier helps to prevent the accumulation of dust on surfaces and can also trap airborne and even pet smells, perfect for keeping bedroom spaces breathable. $60 at Amazon

Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair, 5-feet $165 See at Amazon

Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, King $370 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Rowenta X-Cel Powerful Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Hilife Steamer for Clothes $30 See at Amazon

Uttu Sandwich Pillow, Queen $45 $60 Save $15 See at Amazon

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping, Standard (Pack of 2) $119 See at Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen $290 $478 Save $188 See at Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Sheet Set, King $38 $62 Save $24 See at Amazon

Molblly Queen 10-inch Memory Gel Mattress $240 $410 Save $170 See at Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $219 $310 Save $91 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (2 pack) $27 $90 Save $63 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2 Packs) $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (2 pack) $36 $50 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags (4 packs) $27 $34 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon