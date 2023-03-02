We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Have an older car? Get a safe-driving upgrade with a top-rated dash cam — now just $34

Rudie Obias
·2 min read

If you have an older car, you're probably not benefitting from a built-in dash cam, which leaves you at a disadvantage when it comes to both your driving and your safety. Right now, though, you can upgrade to the Chortau HD Dash Cam for just $34 (with an on-page coupon), turning your not-so-new car into a good-as-new car.

The Chortau HD Dash Cam features Full HD video clarity at 1080p with a wide-angle 170-degree lens for impressive high-resolution video recording across a broad peripheral field.

The recording produced by the camera are useful for filing accident reports, resolving driver disputes or just creating lasting memories of your favorite road trips. The camera saves any recordings to a microSD card (up to 32GB) that automatically deletes the oldest file once the card is full. It then starts recording all over again for continuous action. This dashcam even has night vision, so you can record in the dark.

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have sung the praises of the Chortau cam. Here are some of their gushing testimonials.

"It was super easy to install and the camera itself is pretty self-explanatory," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The mounting portion works really well and it feels very secure. The best part is that it shows what is recording on the screen. This way you can adjust it as needed so you always get the perfect shot."

Meanwhile, there’s hardly any installation required. Just plug the Chortau HD Dash Cam into your car’s cigarette lighter outlet and attach it to your windshield using the holder's suction cup.

Car got mauled while you were at the mall? This dash cam will tell the tale. (Photo: Amazon)

The Chortau HD Dash Cam comes with a 'Parking Monitor' feature that offers up 24 hours of security, even when parked. If it detects any shaking or a collision, the dashcam will turn on automatically and immediately start recording to capture the incident. If you return to your parked car and find it damaged, you'll know exactly what happened and you'll be able to easily file a claim with your insurance.

"I bought this camera after I was rear-ended. I know I could pay more...but this does its job. If parked, you can read license plates," says one satisfied reviewer. "Great buy. Will buy another one for other cars I own and probably one for the back windshield as well. Good value!"

Our advice? grab this camera and give yourself peace of mind.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Latest Stories