Have an older car? Get a safe-driving upgrade with a top-rated dash cam — now just $34
If you have an older car, you're probably not benefitting from a built-in dash cam, which leaves you at a disadvantage when it comes to both your driving and your safety. Right now, though, you can upgrade to the Chortau HD Dash Cam for just $34 (with an on-page coupon), turning your not-so-new car into a good-as-new car.
Chortau 1080p Dashboard Cam for Cars
The Chortau HD Dash Cam features Full HD video clarity at 1080p with a wide-angle 170-degree lens for impressive high-resolution video recording across a broad peripheral field.
The recording produced by the camera are useful for filing accident reports, resolving driver disputes or just creating lasting memories of your favorite road trips. The camera saves any recordings to a microSD card (up to 32GB) that automatically deletes the oldest file once the card is full. It then starts recording all over again for continuous action. This dashcam even has night vision, so you can record in the dark.
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have sung the praises of the Chortau cam. Here are some of their gushing testimonials.
"It was super easy to install and the camera itself is pretty self-explanatory," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The mounting portion works really well and it feels very secure. The best part is that it shows what is recording on the screen. This way you can adjust it as needed so you always get the perfect shot."
Meanwhile, there’s hardly any installation required. Just plug the Chortau HD Dash Cam into your car’s cigarette lighter outlet and attach it to your windshield using the holder's suction cup.
The Chortau HD Dash Cam comes with a 'Parking Monitor' feature that offers up 24 hours of security, even when parked. If it detects any shaking or a collision, the dashcam will turn on automatically and immediately start recording to capture the incident. If you return to your parked car and find it damaged, you'll know exactly what happened and you'll be able to easily file a claim with your insurance.
"I bought this camera after I was rear-ended. I know I could pay more...but this does its job. If parked, you can read license plates," says one satisfied reviewer. "Great buy. Will buy another one for other cars I own and probably one for the back windshield as well. Good value!"
Our advice? grab this camera and give yourself peace of mind.
Chortau 1080p Dashboard Cam for Cars
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)$138$230Save $92
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120$500Save $380 with coupon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$90$442Save $352
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$112$220Save $108
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$238$300Save $62
Bissell 3277 CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Titanium/Black/Copper Vacuum$382$500Save $118
iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop$440$500Save $60
Kitchen
T-fal Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Lid Fry Pan
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-inch Wok
Osulloc Premium Tea Collection Gift Set — 40 count, 8 flavors
Kitchellence 4-in-1 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16$30Save $14
Utopia Kitchen Nonstick Frying Pan Set$31$44Save $13
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry$199$230Save $31
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-piece Bundle$131$150Save $19
Chefman 6.3-quart 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer+$109$150Save $41
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet$20$34Save $14
Instant Essentials 4QT Air Fryer Oven$80
Auto
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$12Save $5
Seaaes 51-inch Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Squeegee$20$36Save $16
Fortem Car Trunk Organizer$21$35Save $14 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$25Save $15
Bedding and home
Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair
Renpho Air Purifier
Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair, 5-feet$165
Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, King$370
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner$7$12Save $5
Rowenta X-Cel Powerful Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer$70$100Save $30
Hilife Steamer for Clothes$30
Uttu Sandwich Pillow, Queen$45$60Save $15
Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping, Standard (Pack of 2)$119
Signature Design by Ashley Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen$290$478Save $188
LuxClub 6-piece Sheet Set, King$38$62Save $24
Molblly Queen 10-inch Memory Gel Mattress$240$410Save $170
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage$219$310Save $91
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (2 pack)$27$90Save $63 with coupon
AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Showerhead$35$46Save $11
Storage and Organization
Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2 Packs)$8$15Save $7
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage$15$42Save $27 with coupon
Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (2 pack)$36$50Save $14 with coupon
Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags (4 packs)$27$34Save $7 with coupon
SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer for Kitchen Drawer$17$29Save $12 with coupon