Have an older car? Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated dash cam to just $31

Yes you cam! Especially at 56 percent off with this amazing deal. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have an older car, you're probably not benefitting from a built-in dash cam, which leaves you at a disadvantage when it comes to both your driving and your safety. Right now, though, you can upgrade to the Chortau HD Dash Cam at its lowest-ever price.

The device is on sale for just $31, or $39 off, with on-page coupon at Amazon. That's an impressive 56 percent off this super-popular dash cam. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned a five-star rating from more than 2,500 reviewers.

Shop it: Chortau HD Dash Cam, $31 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com

And if you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

Sharp video quality

The Chortau HD Dash Cam, which normally retails for $70, features Full HD video clarity at 1080p with a wide-angle 170-degree lens for impressive high-resolution video recording across a broad peripheral field.

It’s great for instant accident reports, driver disputes or just recording your favorite road trips. The camera saves any recordings to a microSD card (up to 32GB) that automatically deletes the oldest file once the card is full. It then starts recording all over again for continuous action. This dash cam even has night vision, so you can record in the dark too.

"It was super easy to install and the camera itself is pretty self-explanatory," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The mounting portion works really well and it feels very secure. The best part is that it shows what is recording on the screen. This way you can adjust it as needed so you always get the perfect shot."

Meanwhile, there’s hardly any installation required. Just plug the Chortau HD Dash Cam into your car’s cigarette lighter outlet and attach it to your windshield using with its holder's built-in suction cup.

Car got mauled while you were at the mall? The Chortau will tell the tale. (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Chortau HD Dash Cam, $31 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com

Park with confidence

Meanwhile, the Chortau HD Dash Cam comes with a 'Parking Monitor' feature that offers up 24 hours of security, even when parked. If it detects any shaking or a collision, the dash cam will turn on automatically and immediately start recording to capture the incident. The dash cam will also lock the video files, so it can't be accidentally erased. Now you'll have better peace of mind, if you return to your parked car and it's damaged.

"Works perfectly, good directions and has a motion-detection feature that doubles as a driveway or parking lot security camera," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper.

At $31 with on-page coupon (was $70), this Chortau HD Dash Cam is ideal if you have an older car, but want to upgrade its safety features on the cheap.

"Great dash cam! Set up was fairly easy, picture quality is amazing even on the lowest setting, great size and good functionality," added another five-star reviewer.

Our advice? Snag it before it sells out or skyrockets back up to its full retail price.

Shop it: Chortau HD Dash Cam, $31 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

