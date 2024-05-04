Chopping at the bit to plant your flowers and vegetables. Why you might want to hold off.

Geraniums in the backyard garden at the home of Patti Hope. April 22, 2024

Most gardeners in Greater Columbus are chomping at the bit to plant annual flowers such as geraniums, petunias, and begonias and warm season vegetables such as tomato, squash, sweet corn, and beans.

While some gardeners like to plant by the calendar date each year, the seasoned gardener evaluates ever-changing weather and soil conditions each spring in order to determine the optimum timeframe to plant these crops each spring.

While we have experienced warmer than normal air temperatures in Greater Columbus this spring, the potential for a late frost should at least cause caution for planting warm season crops too early in May.

What factors dictate planting date

As gardeners begin to think about the growing season, now is the perfect time to plan for the types of fruits and vegetables you wish to plant.

Gardeners who plant warm season vegetables and tender annual flowers outdoors need to evaluate three factors in order to determine the most appropriate time to plant these crops each spring: soil temperature, air temperature, and soil moisture.

Every spring is different and the optimum time to plant these crops changes each year based on ever-changing weather patterns.

For vigorous growth, warm season vegetables and tender annual flowering plants need daytime temperatures to be above 60 degrees consistently with little chance of overnight frost.

While the average date of the last spring frost in Greater Columbus is April 28, frost has occurred as late as May 16 in Greater Columbus.

Soil temperatures should be above 65 degrees for proper root development of transplants and optimum germination of most vegetable seeds. Some vegetable crops such as beans, squashes, pumpkin, and cucumber require soil temperatures closer to 70 degrees for maximum germination. Soil temperatures have reached 68 degrees at 2 inches deep for the first time this spring this week in Columbus.

Soil moisture levels are also important to achieve effective seed to soil contact and to prevent seeds from rotting before they germinate. Soil moisture also dictates when soils should be cultivated and can support foot traffic by gardeners.

While most soils in Greater Columbus have adequate soil moisture thanks to abundant rainfall received throughout April, gardeners should be cautious about planting when soils are wet. Working soils when they are wet or even walking on wet soil can cause compaction which will negatively affect root growth and crop yields for many years.

While the top few inches of soil may appear to be dry enough to support foot traffic by gardeners, the excess rainfall received locally in April has left some soils in the area waterlogged just a few inches below the soil surface.

8 tips for a successful growing season

Double Zahara zinnias are a good deer-resistant flower for gardeners who struggle with the animals decimating their gardens.

Once you determine the most appropriate time to plant annual flowers and warm season vegetables, consider these tips to maximize seed germination and plant growth:

Loosen the soil when planting for maximum seed to soil contact and to promote proper root development of transplants. Add organic matter such as compost or aged manure to the soil in order to provide some nutrients for germination and root growth. Compost will also improve the drainage of heavy clay soils and increase the moisture retention of sandy soils. Always plant the right plant in the right place. Shade loving flowers such as impatiens will not thrive when planted in full sun locations, and most warm season vegetables such as tomatoes should only be planted in full-sun locations for maximum plant growth and yields. Be sure to rotate the location of different vegetable families in the garden each year to maximize soil nutrients, improve soil quality and break the cycle of pathogens in the soil which lead to diseases of specific vegetables. Use a starter fertilizer high in phosphorus at planting in order to stimulate root growth of both seeds and transplants. Use fertilizers higher in nitrogen in subsequent fertilizer applications as nitrogen stimulates growth of leaves and stems. Remove emerged weeds from the planting bed as weeds compete with cultivated crops for nutrients and soil moisture. Closely monitor soil moisture as well as soil crusting which can prevent certain seeds from germinating. Most flowers and vegetables require a minimum of 1 to 1 ½ inches of water each week, so be sure to irrigate when precipitation fails to supply adequate moisture. Be prepared to protect tender annual flowers and warm season vegetable plants if a late season frost is predicted. Covering plants with fabric row cover, bedsheets, or even newspaper will prevent damage from frost. Avoid the use of plastic for frost protection on plants.

Mike Hogan

