Chop chop! This Cuisinart knife set is just $22 — that's 65% off — during Amazon's Winter Sale

Planning on hibernating in the kitchen this winter? If you love to cook, chances are your well-worn knives could use a refresh. Your search ends here: The fan-favorite Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has 4,700 five-star ratings, so you know it's doing something right — and it's on mega markdown during Amazon's Winter Sale.

Want even more savings? Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Amazon Winter Sale deals.

Why is it a good deal?

Other knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed, color-coded collection that's backed by a lifetime warranty for 65% off. For just $22, we can think of no better addition to your culinary arsenal. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes food prep easier is a cut above.

Why do I need this?

Made with high-quality stainless steel and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will be ready to slice anything, and the pretty pastel colors will look gorgeous in your kitchen.

Each knife comes with a matching sleeve to keep blades sharp — and to protect your hands while you're rummaging through kitchen drawers. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to identify the right knife for each task and reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.

This knife set is lookin' sharp! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"Where have these been all my life?" said one sharp-eyed reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list. And when the price went down, I thought, 'Why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

One happy reviewer said: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen. ... They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."

Another reviewer experienced no dulling or chipping over time: "I've had these knives for one year now. ... Made thin, beautiful slices of tomato with the [chef's] knife and sliced warm, fresh-baked bread with the yellow bread knife. Lovely knives for a great price!"

This reviewer sums it up, saying, "I have so many knives that don't cut. It was a pleasure to finally get a set where the knives are sharp and really do a nice job of cutting. I am very happy."

"They were extremely sharp when they arrived," a final reviewer shared. That said, they added: "I've had them for almost three months, and the two I use the most need to be sharpened." (See below for a quick fix!)

Want to keep your new knives sharp? This No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener is nearly 60% off:

"I love this so much," wrote one self-described "obsessed" reviewer. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well, this thing surprised me. ... It works SO WELL with only a couple of pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even without Prime, you'll still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

