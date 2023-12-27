Chop chop! This Cuisinart knife set is down to $22 — that's 65% off — during Amazon's after-Christmas sale

Planning on hibernating in the kitchen this winter? If you love to cook, chances are your well-worn knives could use a refresh, and when it comes to hunting for replacement blades, your search ends here. The fan-favorite Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has more than 4,600 five-star ratings, so you know it's doing something right — and it's on mega markdown during Amazon's after-Christmas sale.

Want even more savings? Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Amazon after-Christmas sales.

Why is it a good deal?

Similar knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed color-coded collection, which comes with a lifetime warranty, for 65% off. For just $22, we can think of no better culinary gift, whether it's for yourself or a loved one. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes it easy for you to prep food for family and friends is a cut above.

Why do I need this?

Made with high-quality stainless steel blades and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, the set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will be ready to slice anything, and the pretty pastel colors will look gorgeous in your kitchen.

Each knife comes with a matching blade sleeve to prevent dulling — and to protect your hands while you're rummaging through the kitchen drawer. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to identify just the right tool for each task (as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep).

This knife set is lookin' sharp! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Where have these been all my life?" said one sharp-eyed reviewer. "I'll admit these were an almost-impulse purchase as I had been stalking them for a while on my shopping list. And when the price went down, I thought, 'Why not?' although I have a drawer full of knives. I'd donate every other knife I own ... in a heartbeat if my husband wouldn't complain. These are a delight."

One happy reviewer said: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen. ... They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason."

Another reviewer experienced no dulling or chipping over time: "I've had these knives for one year now. ... Made thin, beautiful slices of tomato with the [chef's] knife and sliced warm, fresh-baked bread with the yellow bread knife. Lovely knives for a great price!"

This reviewer sums it up, saying, "I have so many knives that don't cut. It was a pleasure to finally get a set where the knives are sharp and really do a nice job of cutting. I am very happy."

"They were extremely sharp when they arrived," a final reviewer shared. That said, they added: "I've had them for almost three months, and the two I use the most need to be sharpened." (See below for a quick fix!)

Want to keep your new knives sharp? This No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener is over 50% off.

"I love this so much," wrote one self-described "obsessed" reviewer. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well, this thing surprised me. ... It works SO WELL with only a couple of pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 $450 Save $360 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $100 $250 Save $150 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $400 $570 Save $170 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $141 $345 Save $204 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $66 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Liba Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $26 $29 Save $3 See at Amazon