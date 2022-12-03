Fur everywhere? This 'magical' pet hair remover is down to $16, but only 'til midnight

We love our furry friends, but the struggle is real when it comes to pet hair taking over the home. De-fuzzing couches, pillows and beds can feel like an endless chore, but the ChomChom roller is a game-changing solution—and it’s on sale for $16 right now, down from $32 — today, only.

ChomChom Roller ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $16 $32 Save $16 The reusable (and eco-friendly!) non-adhesive roller removes pet hair from any surface — and according to Amazon shoppers, it’s well worth the money. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $16 at Amazon

With over 96,000 five-star reviews, you know this contraption has to do more than a plain old lint roller. It works by pulling those deeply embedded hairs from your clothes and upholstery and scraping them back into a chamber that can be emptied out, so you can repeat the process all over again. Since there’s zero need for batteries, sticky paper or refills of any sort, the tool is reusable for months and possibly even years.

“This IS the holy grail all pet parents need!” one shopper raved.

Another explained: “We were hesitant to spend $25 on this product but...it is magical. It’s witchcraft. It’s a holy grail! We have several rugs and other items that have dog fur all over them. Some items (like our Cowboys mat) CANNOT be vacuumed. We try all the time to clean it but our dog’s fur clings onto it for dear life. A few swipes of this product and it’s already almost spotless. Believe the hype!!”

The ChomChom Roller working its magic. (Photo: Amazon)

How it works

“Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life?” one shopper noted. “Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good.”

“..Make sure to use a back and forth motion (not just one direction), which is how the hair is collected in the bin,” one shopper shared. “Being the owner of two dogs and a long-haired cat (who thinks he's a dog), I can't recommend this product highly enough. I'll be purchasing a second one as after only 24 hours, I can't imagine being without this in my home!

We love our pets, but they sure are messy. ChomChom to the rescue. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s a time-saver

Forget spending hours using a vacuum, lint roller or adhesives only to be disappointed with the results. Users say the ChomChom roller not only gets the job done — it’s also a time-saving miracle.

“I've had it in my possession for like 2 hours and I've cleaned everything,” one shopper noted. “The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair, I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights ‘things cat people need.’”

“This is hands down the best animal hair remover,” another added. “You will not regret this purchase. I have bought and tried every kind roller/velcro/sticky rubber...you name it I have tried it. This exceeds all expectations. It is like a miracle for my furniture, my drapes, my clothes, my carpets...If I were the owner of this company I would create a version that could be attached to a wooden broom handle..to do quick cleanups on the carpeting without having to bend. I just might buy another one and DIY that idea.”

Designed with a hair collecting compartment that can be emptied out easily once it’s full. (Photo: Chewy)

It works better than a vacuum

It’s a well-known fact that Fido isn’t a fan of the noisy vacuum — neither are humans. With the ChomChom roller, you’ll get a quick and effective cleanup that rivals that bulky machine.

“I saw a video on YouTube about the ChomChom Roller and I was convinced after seeing a guy remove all of the white pet fur off of a velvet topper,” one shopper noted. “This thing is amazing! It even got hair off of the carpet that our vacuum cleaner couldn't get.”

Bottom line: It’s the best $18 you’ll spend

“This product is seriously a miracle pet hair remover sent from the gods!,” one shopper noted. “I am so grateful for this product! It works exactly as intended. Buy it if you have pets that shed fur. It’s so simple to use and it gets the pet hair off of my beautiful curtains. It removes pet hair from all my upholstery, bedding, and window coverings. I love this product!!”

