Chocolate Celebration returns Friday, here's what to expect

Apr. 30—Confectionary treats will help Howard County residents age in place later this week.

The 22nd annual Chocolate Celebration will return Friday with treats ranging from raspberry chocolate soup to chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches and chocolate candied roses. The event will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be 36 vendors this year.

While there are a handful of changes coming to the fundraising event, proceeds will still go to Samaritan Caregivers, a local nonprofit organization that aims to help Kokomo's senior residents age independently. $13,400 was raised through chocolate sales last year. It is the Samaritan Caregivers' largest fundraising event.

Jamey Henderson, executive director of Samaritan Caregivers, explained the organization's services — rides to doctor's appointments, assistance with grocery purchasing and delivery, a pen pal program and Medicare counseling — are free to its clients because of the community's generosity.

"People can feel really good about chomping down on some chocolate because it is for a really good cause and it enables us to give free help to seniors when otherwise they would have to pay for this service," Henderson said.

Similar to previous years, patrons will purchase tickets that can be exchanged for treats. Five tickets cost $20 and each treat will be worth one ticket.

New this year, patrons are able to purchase tickets ahead of the Celebration then pick them up once they show up at the event. If you're interested, you can purchase tickets online at samaritancaregivers.org/chocolate-celebration until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Celebration will be held in ONE CHURCH, formerly First Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. It's the same location as previous years, the venue has changed its name.

You can park across the street in the Maplecrest Plaza parking lot, 2821 S. Washington St., again this year and take the ONE CHURCH bus to receive a free ticket. Otherwise, parking will be available at the church.

If you won't be able to make it to the Chocolate Celebration, you can also order treats online for delivery. There is a $40 minimum, worth 10 items, and a $5 delivery fee will be added.

New this year, visitors will be able to bid on 12 baskets in a silent auction. Henderson said the baskets are valued at several hundred dollars. Bidding for the baskets will close at 1 p.m. and people don't have to be present to win.

There will be a bit of competition at the fundraising event. Vendors will be split among several categories and community judges will decide who has the best cakes, candies and beverages.

"We couldn't do this without all of the investment of community partners and caring people," Henderson said. "It just means so much to us."

James Bennett III can be reached at 765-454-8580 or james.bennett@kokomotribune.com.