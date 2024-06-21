Chock full of amenities, Lake Tahoe waterfront compound is ‘a rare find’ at $33.8M. See it

A west-facing Lake Tahoe waterfront compound on 3.45 acres with 230 feet of beach and an expansive pier has hit the real estate market for nearly $33.8 million.

The owner recently completed an extensive renovation of the Nevada home — dubbed Hidden Harbor — that included improvements to all five buildings on the lot, new decking and landscaping and the addition of an electronic boat lift.

The stunning residence, at 1146 Highway 50 in Glenbrook, piles on the amenities. There are two permitted buoys with protective breakwater jetties, a sand bottom cove and water rights on Lake Tahoe, according to Coldwell Banker. A wrap-around pier provides 1,900 square feet of decking.

Listing agent Craig Zager of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate said the property stands out among the incredible homes along Lake Tahoe’s shores.

“This gated property in Secret Harbor is the epitome of luxury living on Lake Tahoe,” he said in an email. “The five fully renovated, turn-key homes, set on 3.45 acres, with the potential to expand an additional 5,700 feet of (Tahoe Regional Planning Agency) coverage and sixth development right is a rare find in the region.”

The Old Tahoe-style property’s five buildings are spread throughout the lot, including a lake house behind a rock outcrop closest to the water, an entertainment pavilion, which was a former duplex, and three cozy cabins with lake views and direct water access, according to a map on MLS. The total living space spans more than 5,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms that have been fully renovated and furnished.

“The possibilities are endless,” according to the official property listing.

The property was originally developed in 1943.

The gated entrance is off Highway 50, between Incline Village and Zephyr Cove. The is just five minutes from the ski slopes of Heavenly Mountain Resort.

The price for waterfront listings on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe ranges from a tear-down cabin at $7.995 million to $50 million mansions, according to Zager. Two lakefront listings are asking $50 million. There are fewer than 15 waterfront listings on the lake, including properties in Stateline, Zephyr Cove, Glenbrook and Incline Village, he said.

