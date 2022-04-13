Chloe Cherry, 24, on dating 'sugar daddies' and why she prefers seeing multiple people at the same time

Chloe Cherry loves being single-ish.

The actress recently appeared on Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, where she held nothing back about her dating life.

Chloe Cherry talked about her dating life on Nick Viall's podcast. (Photo: Getty Images)

The breakout Euphoria star, who has been praised for her sex-positive outlook, told the host that she's currently "single but dating around" and "vibing" with about 10 different people.

“Right now I like to just see a bunch of different people [at the same time],” she explained. “I think it’s the best way to date. I think the best way for me to be a good partner is to have other partners — not that they’re necessarily my partners, just other people in my life. Unless someone actually verbalizes to me that they want to just be with me, I’m not gonna do it.”

At 24, Cherry admitted she doesn't feel like she knows yet exactly what she wants in a committed relationship so "dating multiple people has been the best thing for me to figure out what I want and don’t want from another person.”

Still, of all the people she’s dating, Cherry said there's one, in particular, she’s beginning to focus on. “There’s one of them that I really like more than the other ones, but it’s hard because I already have, like, a friendship that I formed with [the others],” she explained of her pool of suitors, adding that she’s never been the type of person who “needed” to be in a monogamous relationship.

In the past, Cherry admitted, some of her significant others included “sugar daddies,” a term used to describe a man (typically older and rich) who lavishes gifts on a young woman in return for her company. But those days are over. “I don’t have any sugar daddies anymore. I do still talk to some of those sugar daddies as friends, but we’re just friends now. I used to have a bunch of them,” she shared. “Having a sugar daddy is kind of like dating except you’re dating for different reasons because they are providing something for you, so you’re dating based off of what they’re providing for you.”

Story continues

She went on to say that “having a sugar daddy taught me a level of acceptance of treatment,” adding, “I will never again accept a guy that doesn’t want to at least try to take care of me in some way or be chivalrous in some way. Why would I accept that when I know it is out there? I know there are people out there that want to treat me really well.”

Cherry also spoke about her work in the adult film industry where she's appeared in more than 200 adult films and has over 125 million views on PornHub.

“I don’t know if people will comprehend that it really was just a job,” the actress said about her life as a porn star. “A good job is what kind of day you can get through. And that was way more doable a job than working at a restaurant or being a waitress or working some 9 to 5. My brain can’t handle those [jobs]. I couldn’t get through the day. In adult film, I totally could.”

Cherry previously told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she's done with the adult film industry because her work impacted her health and personal relationships.

“The only thing that sucks about working in porn is the way that people will treat you outside of the industry,” she explained. “Just the way that, suddenly, my friends that I was friends with in high school didn’t want to be friends anymore because they thought I was going to f*** their boyfriend. It’s like, I don’t want anything to do with your boyfriend.”

She also developed an eating disorder. “It all started when this agent I had when I was in porn said to my face that I was fat,” she explained. “He said, ‘Everyone says that you’re fat and the fastest way to lose weight is by not eating.’ he said that to me and I was like, ‘What the f***?’” She's been in recovery since June 2020, which "completely changed my life."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.