The Chirp Wheel Foam Rollers Make a Daily Self-Care Practice Easy and Accessible



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Buying a gift takes special consideration. And we’ve all been on both sides of the exchange, whether it’s gone well or not so well. You know when the wrapping paper comes off whether a present is a winner. In our Gifted & Approved series, we tell the stories of those winners, the best presents our editors have either given or received. We hope they provide a little inspiration and advice as you go about your holiday shopping and gift search.

My fiancé and I have long been obsessed with ergonomic devices that help us counteract the aches and pains that daily life brings: hunched backs, sore necks, tight shoulders. Attribute it to our year spent sleeping in a less-than-plush campervan bed, or our generation’s desire for even one small moment of relaxation in a world of fresh stressors. Whatever the reason, the space under our couch is filled with foot rollers, back stretchers, and percussion massagers.

But there’s one tool that lives on full display in our living room because we use it every single day – seriously. The Chirp Wheel 4-pack is a collection of yoga wheels in various sizes, but they’re not made for achieving tough poses or doing workouts. Instead, these have durable cushioning on the outside with a generous dip along the circumference to cradle your spine.

When you lie on a Chirp Wheel, you’ll probably immediately hear your lower or mid-back adjust itself. As you roll it toward your neck, your shoulder blades will fall over the sides and relax more than they can in any other position. Chirp (and myself, having used this thing virtually countless times) recommend starting with the biggest wheel. But as you move on to the smallest one, you’ll notice that you’re essentially massaging the minute muscles along your spine, while also giving your front a chance to open up farther than it can when you’re resting on the floor.

While I haven’t technically gifted this set to anyone, it’s become our favorite party favor to leave guests with — a few minutes on the Chirp before they get back on the subway — and an excellent prompt for my fiancé and me to enjoy some self-care time together before winding down for bed or plopping on the couch to game for the evening. They also come with a low-profile rack that keeps all four together and upright so they take up less space.

We use these four wheels nearly every day in my home, whether we’re massaging out sore muscles post-workout or trying to get some relief after a long day at our desks. They make a great gift for anyone who struggles with bad posture or discomfort in their back, neck, shoulders, and chest. And yogis especially will appreciate the various sizes for getting deep into those muscles, even if they’re already super flexible.

