Chiricahua National Monument celebrates 100 years with free tours, guided hikes

Chiricahua National Monument was established on April 18, 1924, by President Calvin Coolidge to protect the “Wonderland of Rocks” in southeastern Arizona that includes an 8-mile scenic drive and 17 miles of hiking trails.

Spanning over 12,025 acres in the Chiricahua Mountains southeast of Willcox, Chiricahua National Monument is celebrating its centennial with a slate of events Thursday through Saturday, April 18-20.

On Thursday there will be a commemoration ceremony; on Friday, a living history experience at Faraway Ranch; and on Saturday there will be a guided bird walk and a “Story Behind the Scenery: Geology Chiricahua Style” program.

Here’s what to know about Chiricahua National Monument's centennial celebration and how you can take part.

Chiricahua National Monument centennial tours, hike

Thursday, April 18: The commemoration ceremony is at 2 p.m. at Faraway Ranch, the former homestead in the monument. Local and national dignitaries will be in attendance. Music starts at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Faraway Ranch House and Stafford Cabin will be open for self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19: The living history event is 1-4 p.m. at Faraway Ranch. Staff in 1920s and '30s clothing will share what life was like in Bonita Canyon 100 years ago. Faraway Ranch House and Stafford Cabin will be open for self-guided tours from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: A guided bird walk is from 9-11 a.m. in the Bonita Creek Picnic Area. Visitors can observe birds, identifying them by sight, sound and habitat. Bring water, sun protection and binoculars. The 30-minute “Story Behind the Scenery: Geology Chiricahua Style” program will be presented on the hour from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Massai Point.

Chiricahua National Monument centennial shuttle and parking info

The visitor center will be open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. during the centennial celebration. There will be no hiker shuttle service April 18 and 19.

On April 18 and 19, Massai Point, Echo Canyon and Sugarloaf parking lots will be open. Faraway Ranch parking lot will be closed with an exception for vehicles with a disability plate or placard.

Centennial event parking will be available just outside the park entrance. Free shuttles will stop at Faraway Ranch and the visitor center.

On April 20, all parking lots will be open. A hiker shuttle will be provided from Faraway Ranch to Echo Canyon parking lot on the hour from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and from Echo Canyon parking lot to Faraway Ranch on the half hour from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

On all three days, vehicles over 24 feet, trailers and horses are prohibited except for vehicles and trailers with a campground reservation.

Do you have to pay to get into Chiricahua National Monument?

No. Chiricahua National Monument is free to enter. There's a fee for camping in Bonito Canyon Campground.

What is the closest city to Chiricahua National Monument?

Chiricahua National Monument is 36 miles southeast of Willcox, Arizona. It has lodging, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, grocery shopping and other services.

Details: www.nps.gov/chir/centennial.htm.

