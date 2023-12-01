Chipotle is selling a car napkin holder for customers who hoard its napkins

A big, burrito-based business is leaning in when it comes to sticky-fingered customers.

On Nov. 29, Chipotle announced its latest merch drop as part of its Chipotle Goods line. This time, a pair of intriguing items that could make the carnitas-lover in your life happy: a Car Napkin Holder and a set of Mystery Tees.

Both are now available on the Chipotle Goods site while supplies last.

Chipotle’s Car Napkin Holder

Chipotle customers have been known to make liberal use of the chain’s free napkins, storing extra in their cars to use later. In fact, across social media, people have been even bragging about the relatable experience of taking too many for future use.

So, with that in mind, Chipotle is helping fans declutter their glove box and center console with its new Chipotle Car Napkin Holder, which retails for $30. The snazzy napkin-colored holder made of vegan cactus leather affixes to your car’s sun visor, making for easy grabbing on the go.

Every holder purchased includes a free entrée card, which means customers can redeem it the next time they need to restock their napkin supply. The Chipotle Car Napkin Holder is limited to four per order.

Chipotle’s Mystery Tees

In addition to the chain’s napkin holder, Chipotle has asked four artists to create an exclusive line of Mystery Tees. Customers order a shirt and find out which design they bought when they open the package.

Chipotle partnered with four emerging artists to design an exclusive line of Mystery Tees with Chipotle in mind. (Chipotle Mexican Grill)

The limited-edition capsule collection features Chipotle-inspired designs from the following artists:

Small Talk Studio: a New York-based clothing brand known for their custom hand-drawn and embroidered garments.

Sebastian Curi: a Los-Angeles based artist celebrated for his bold, bright and whimsical graphics.

Julia Dufossé: an Austin-based graphic artist with a colorful, textured airbrushed aesthetic.

Jasmin Sehra, a London-based illustrator and typographer with a playful, nostalgic visual identity.

The Mystery Tees are all made with sustainable 100% organic cotton and cost $25 each. There’s a limit of two per order.

Chipotle’s holiday gift cards

Last but surely not least, Chipotle is also offering new physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, which can be purchased on Chipotle’s website for a gift that keeps on giving (guacamole). Designs feature Santa delivering his gifts in a Chipotle van, a Christmas light-wrapped burrito and more.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com