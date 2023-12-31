What Do Chip and Joanna Gaines' Daughters Think of Hotel 1928?

After months of anticipation—and, of course, scanning our social media feeds for behind-the-scenes looks—we're thrilled that Hotel 1928 is officially open for business. Chip and Joanna Gaines' biggest project yet, the 50,000-square-foot hotel has opened to rave reviews. (Psst...House Beautiful booked a stay and loved the old-school vibes.) But, as Joanna revealed in a recent interview with People, the most important testimonials came from the couple's two daughters: Ella, 17, and Emmie, 13.



"They kept saying, 'I can’t believe something like this is in Waco. We feel like we're in New York City.' That was the biggest compliment," she said. "I was like, 'Ah, they're finally impressed.' It felt like a big win."

Though praise from their daughters must've been the cherry atop a stylish (and rather emotional) sundae, it's not the first time the Gaines girls displayed their high degree of design IQ. Not only do we think that Ella is Jo's mini me—and we have evidence to prove it!—word is that she also shares her Magnolia mama's business savvy. "She's going to make one heck of a businesswoman," the proud mama and Fixer Upper star gushed. (Meanwhile, Emmie is reportedly quite the foodie and even develops her own cookie recipes—so it's only a matter of time until she has her own bakery in the Silos.)

Of course, you don't have to have a spot on the Gaines' family tree to evaluate the design details of Hotel 1928. You don't even have to book a room and journey to Waco (or sidle over from the Silos, should you happen to be in town). Luckily for the rest of us, Chip and Jo just premiered Fixer Upper: The Hotel, a six-part series that chronicles how the dynamic design duo transformed this Moorish Revival-style building from a 1920s relic to one of the year's buzziest hotels. Spoiler alert: Once you binge-watch the series—be it on Discovery+ and Max—you're going to want to check into Hotel 1928, stat.

You Might Also Like