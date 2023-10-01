Chinese Moon Festival celebrated by Bristol families

Families have shared food, music and lanterns to celebrate a traditional Chinese festival under the moonlight.

People from Chinese communities in Bristol and South Gloucestershire lit led lanterns and ate moon cakes for the mid-autumn Moon Festival.

The tradition, where people share gratitude towards the moon and autumn harvests, is more than 3,000 years old.

Local resident Cindy went with her partner and son and said for her the event is all about family.

"For us it means family, love and sharing," she said.

The event happened at St Michaels' Centre in Stoke Gifford on Friday.

Musician Winnie Wong played music at the celebration.

She said she thought about her "family and friends in Hong Kong" when she looked at the moon.

"It's a time to celebrate under the big, beautiful moon."

Young violinist Aria also performed at the festival.

She said her favourite thing at the annual event were "the moon cakes".

