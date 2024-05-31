A Chinchilla, Shepherd mix, and bonded pair of cats are up for adoption in Lane County

Greenhill Humane Society

Mila is Chinchilla rabbit available for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Mila is a Chinchilla rabbit who is extremely gentle and sweet. She has a grey coat with the most adorable ears that flop down.

She is a little shy when she first meets new people but once she gets to know you, she warms up and becomes your friend.

In her free time, Mila enjoys napping and socializing. She especially loves to hang out outside in an enclosure to take in the fresh air and eat grass.

With a little patience and a lot of love, Mila will make a wonderful bunny companion to her family. She is two years old, spayed, microchipped, litter-box trained, and even comes with a certificate for a free vet exam. Mila is also looking for an indoor-only home.

Even if you don't know much about rabbits but think Mila would be a good fit for your household, staff with Greenhill Humane Society can provide plenty of resources to help get you started.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Lindsay is a Shepherd mix available for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society

Lindsay is almost two years old and weighs 66 pounds. She is a Shepherd mix and loves belly rubs and playing with dogs her size.

She walked in the Rhododendron Festival Parade and is looking for a loving home.

To meet Lindsay, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Freddy and Marcus are a bonded pair of cats up for adoption at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Freddy and Marcus are a pair of one-year-old bonded brothers looking for a stable forever home where they will feel safe and loved.

Freddy is pale orange and Marcus is a gray tabby cat described as friendly and outgoing once they feel safe in their new surroundings. Of the two cats, Freddy is more confident, energetic, and playful. Marcus is shy at first but becomes very affectionate once he gets to know you and loves bell rubs.

They have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and are negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet this pair, please visit Wags! Dog Emporium, 136 Oakway Rd, Eugene (Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tues-Sun). Call 541-225-4955, option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Two cats, a dog, and a rabbit up for adoption in Lane County