Chilton Fest to celebrate Lubbock's official cocktail with samples, games

Lubbock and Chiltons go together like peanut butter and jelly, yet the Hub City has never had a festival for the beloved lemon-vodka drink rumored to have started here.

That will change on June 15, when Little Woodrow's, 6313 66th St., will host the inaugural Chilton Fest from 3-6 p.m.

"We are having all your favorite vodka vendors, so you don’t want to miss out," the business stated on social media on Wednesday, June 5.

Chiltons, for those who don't know, are cocktails using lemons, vodka and soda water. A salted rim typically completes the cool drink.

The celebration will include lemon-themed yard games, lemon drop shots, lemon Jello shots, a live tattoo artist and Chilton tastings. Attendees will receive six tastings with a $10 participation charge.

Why does Lubbock love Chiltons? It originated here.

West Table Director of Operations Cousin Morin prepares a Chilton Cocktail, a popular Lubbock drink. The Chilton Cocktail has Lubbock origins and has become an often ordered drink throughout Lubbock area.

Lubbock claims Chiltons originated here, though there is some disagreement on how exactly it came to be.

Most tales suggest that a man named Dr. Chilton was at the Lubbock Country Club and took the bartender step-by-step through the drink. The bartender salted the rim of a highball glass, filled it with ice, squeezed the juice from two lemons, poured a standard shot of vodka and topped the drink with soda water before stirring and garnishing with a lemon wheel.

Samuel "Cousin" Morin, Director of Operations at West Table, previously commented on the unclear origins in 2023.

"To be honest with you, I actually love the Chilton because of the fact that it doesn't have a clear answer or a clear origin," Morin said. "I think all the best stories start that way — kind of muddled — because it allows each person to have their own individual take on its origin. I do agree with the Lubbock standard of it starting at the country club; that's the farthest that we can research it back. But the idea of it coming from the country club, I think is really charming."

Morin also keyed in to the classic ingredients as a clue to when the drink may have started - the Prohibition era between 1920 and 1933.

"(For the Chilton), you had to get a clear, neutral-grain alcohol — and vodka was the easiest of those," Morin said. "It was accessible, keeping in mind that Lubbock Country Club started in 1921. So, they didn't really have a whole lot of resources for alcohol."

The drink went on to become one of Lubbock's trademarks, and it has been replicated by various breweries, soda shops and businesses.

The Watermelon Chilton from Midnight Shift,1610 Broadway St., sits by the Cotton Court pool.

Most restaurants and bars in Lubbock also have their own flavors of Chiltons, such as The Midnight Shift's Watermelon Chilton and Chimy's Cucumber Chilton. Two Docs Brewing Co., 502 Texas Ave., also replicated the drink into a beer. For people who love the taste, but not the alcohol, they can try the Ranch Refresher at 7924 Slide Road.

