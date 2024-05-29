Chillin' at the grill: Rochester flame chefs give tips

May 29—Think there's nothing about grilling you don't already know? While you may think so, grill masters can always use a refresher course, especially since the grilling season is officially here.

Getting the best results for your efforts involves a bit more than heating up the grill and putting food on the grates. Since most folks have their own way of going about this, I checked around to see what I could learn.

As it turns out, I learned quite a bit, some things obvious, others not so much.

Rochester's Stephan Troutman grills several times a week and even year-round, "in the dead of winter." In fact, during winter months he keeps a snow shovel on the deck where his grill is so he can clear a path.

"We moved here years ago from California, so grilling is what we do," Troutman said.

He emphasizes the importance of paying attention, not being distracted so you don't overcook that expensive cut of meat.

Troutman says he turns the meat just once "to avoid drying it out." Marinades are something else he makes use of. "I like how they can add additional flavor to meats and fish."

Reverse sear grilling is a concept Bob MacCarty practices, something he learned from the book " Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling " by Meathead Goldwyn.

What this involves is cooking the steak at a low temperature (225 degrees), using indirect heat until meat reaches 110 on a thermometer. This can take 35-40 minutes, then searing it over very high heat until internal temperature is between 125 and 135. In short, go low and slow, then hot and fast to a medium-rare finish.

This process works best for thick steaks. It also gives a perfect steak-house like crust and grill marks. Thinner steaks up to an inch can be done as you do other meats.

When he grills, MacCarty prefers using charcoal because of the flavor it brings. (That book he refers to would be a great Father's Day present.)

Using wood chips is something Lucy Bahn of Rochester adds to her grill for the flavor it brings to fish, chicken and pork. "I don't do that when I'm doing a steak."

She prefers using the very small chips, often choosing alderwood, which Bahn says works especially well for salmon.

A favorite to grill are peaches. "It brings out the sweetness of the fruit." If you've never grilled fresh fruit, give it a try. Pears and even watermelon are also great on the grill and served with ice cream make a great summer dessert.

While we all have our favorite foods to grill now is a good time to be adventurous and try new foods and flavors, to expand our grilling horizons.

Just a few reminders as the season gets underway:

* First off, the grill should be clean. The best way to insure that is to clean it right after the last time you grilled. Warm grates make cleaning with a wire brush much easier. Alternatively when the grill is heating up before you use it and the grates are warm, do it then. No grill brush? Wad up a piece of tin foil into a ball and using a tong rub that over the grates.

* Have the necessary tools nearby. Three are essential: a spatula, tongs and a long-handled meat fork. There are others but those three are key to the process. A meat thermometer is always a good thing to have.

* Give the grill some time to heat up, a gas grill about 15 minutes, charcoal five to 10. Also let foods come to room temperature before placing onto the grill. They will cook more evenly.

* Be sure to oil the grates to keep foods from sticking or tearing. There are spray cans for the grill but it's easier (and cheaper) to put cooking oil on a paper towel and rub it over the grates. An interesting hack: cut a potato in half and rub the cut side over the hot grates. That's said to make them non-stick.

* Always, safety first. Never leave the grill unattended. Make sure your sleeves don't hang over the grill. Keep a spray bottle of water handy for minor flares. Keep little children away from the grill. Above all, don't rush. Take your time. It's summer, after all, and the livin' is easy.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .