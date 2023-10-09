Children's music lessons run by Henley charity at risk

A woman who runs a charity offering music lessons for children in schools has warned the service will come to end without financial support.

Laura Reineke founded Henley Music School 18 years ago to provide lessons to everyone regardless of age, ability, background or means.

But a lack of funding means the charity will not be able to run past next year.

Ms Reineke, who has already stopped offering bursaries, said the service needs to be "rescued".

She wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explaining her love of music and why she felt she had to resign as director to save the charity money.

She said it was with "great sadness" she was stepping down and blamed the government for the charity's demise as it "waged a distant assault on our education system".

"I am devastated that we have to stop, we need to be rescued," Ms Reineke said.

She said it costs about £60,000 to run the service but money from schools had dwindled since Covid as they wrestle with their own budgets.

She said there were "no words to describe the pain and anger" she felt at informing the parents and students that classes have had to stop for those on a bursary.

"I feel like I've let them all down, I'm praying that this is just a glitch and we will be rescued very soon," she added.

Ms Reineke said one parent had told her that her son, who has specialised piano classes due to his autism, "lives for his lessons and is distressed knowing they have stopped".

A short-term agreement has been made between Ms Reineke and the schools for funding to continue to teach some children but she said this could not continue long term.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "The national plan, published last year, makes clear that all state-funded schools are now expected to teach music to 5 to 14-year-olds for at least an hour a week each term.

"Our music hubs supported by £79m to 2025 alongside £25m for new instruments sets out our commitment to high quality music education for all."

