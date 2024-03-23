Children's memorial gains support; I-10 construction raises questions | Street Scene

We are very happy to receive many letters in support of our proposed children's memorial for placement at the Florida Capitol Courtyard honoring Ansley Rayborn and the many Florida children killed in traffic crashes through the years.

Ninety percent of children who loose their lives in vehicle crashes are the result of carelessness, recklessness or blatant disregard for traffic laws by adults. Brad is ready to not only support but contribute. Thank you Brad and everyone, we’ll keep all posted.

According to the World Health Organization 900,000 to a million traffic deaths per year occur globally. In the year 2020 there were 5,250,390 traffic crashes filed in the United States with 35,766 resulting in fatalities involving over 4,000 children killed. Intoxicated drivers alone account for 13,695 deaths killing 1,093 children.

There were 139,042 children injured. The No. 1 causation for all this senselessness? High speed! It is the hope of Street Scene designing a children’s memorial for the Capitol Courtyard will bring awareness not only to Florida motorists but to the many thousands of out of State and out of Country travelers visiting our Capitol each year.

When will I-10 ramp be finished?

Q. Kathy wants to know exactly what the construction project is on the I-10 off ramp and Thomasville Road and when will they ever be finished?

A. Kathy the construction consists of adding another I-10 eastbound off ramp lane through the Thomasville Road intersection onto Raymond Diehl Road intersecting Capital Circle NE. Mostly rain has contributed to delays so I won’t venture a guess as to the completion. However, I will say, I’m with you saying it will be very welcome since that eastbound exit ramp is always heavily congested no matter the time of day.

Cloverleaf maneuvering and Tallahassee's I-10 route

Q. Jim says: I certainly agree all too many drivers apparently have little clue how to use merge lanes on Interstates and opines advice from Street Scene is spot on. However you omitted the cloverleaf. Your advice becomes a bit problematic when one has to deal with the 4-leaf clover interchange design that dumps merging traffic into high speed traffic which is essentially the same lane used by vehicles trying to exit on the opposite half of the cloverleaf. Such maneuvering can be, to put it politely, a bit of a challenge.

A. A true statement, Jim. I acknowledge the full diamond interchange is more preferable than the full or half cloverleaf design. It helps to understand how freeway and Interstate Highways and local road interchanges materialize in the first place. When it is decided a controlled access freeway or limited access Interstate is proposed for a community the political clamber begins.

Local politicians want the main road in their district to have direct access to the Interstate System and can come up with colorful arguments why their road is better suited than the next road along the proposed freeway route.

Thus begins the jostling for federal funds to build the interchange over here rather than over there which begins the tussle with local land owners to sell their property for the better good when the property owner has no inkling of selling. This round-robin bickering for property, interchange location and design and acquisition of funds has been known to result in considerable construction delays and even known to relocate Interstate Highways away from the original proposed route.

When the dust settles, after about a year or three or five that particular section of Interstate construction might commence. However when property isn’t available for the large full diamond interchange, the cloverleaf becomes the only option.

I have heard it said the original route of Interstate 10 through Leon County was shifted to preserve the Lake Jackson Mounds which no one in the design phase knew existed. Perhaps a reader who knows local history will weigh in on this one. This is one area we we all miss our beloved Gerald Ensley.

7th Avenue and Gadsden curbing

Q. Gary says now there is tire mark evidence that people are running into the curb that juts out into the Gadsden Street northbound lane north of East 7th Avenue. Maybe the city will recognize the bad design and either re-engineer that area or at least install some type of warning we are about to hit something placed in our lane.

A. Yes it is no longer a smooth transition through the 7th Avenue intersection for northbound Gadsden traffic however we have completed an important sidewalk connection with the existing sidewalk at East 8th Avenue.

I’m confident the geometry at this location is dictated by two things: first is the design criteria for sidewalk widths and setbacks, then the availability of right of way. The purchase of private property to be used for rural roads, local street and sidewalk improvements are always met with resistance and high dollar figures. So in this case to accomplish linking sidewalks is “use what we have to work with” to the best benefit of everyone.

No doubt the problem does exist therefore post delineation and or raised pavement markers along the curb should be installed to prevent vehicles striking it.

Improving pedestrian safety

Q. Andrew referencing vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes doesn’t know of any vehicle that could be considered preferable over the risk of a pedestrian being run over.

A. Good point Andrew however in the true sense of designing better safety features into the infrastructure such as clearly marked and well maintained crosswalks, sidewalks in every neighborhood set back a safe distance from the street edge of pavement as well as improvements in vehicle occupant safety we welcome and encouraged all dialogue.

Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com.

