Children's Health Fair returns to Petoskey for 30th year
PETOSKEY — Children and families filed into Petoskey Middle School on Saturday to enjoy the 30th annual Children's Health Fair.
During the event there were many different activities for children, whether it was burning off some energy at the Boyne Area Gymnastics station or stepping outside to visit the petting zoo.
There was also live music during the event and first responder vehicles stationed outside the school for children to explore.
McLaren Northern Michigan hosted the event, with different services set up for families and children to visit.
The various stations had activities for children, including a CPR dummy, a station where children and families could hold baby chicks or rabbits, and a Super Hero Fun Run.
