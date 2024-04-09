Children's Health Fair returns to Petoskey for 30th year

PETOSKEY — Children and families filed into Petoskey Middle School on Saturday to enjoy the 30th annual Children's Health Fair.

Kian Carey, 2, makes his way through a gymnastics course set up by Boyne City Gymnastics at the Children's Health Fair in Petoskey on April 6, 2024.

Rommey Beavers, 12, pets a baby goat at the Children's Health Fair on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Petoskey Middle School.

During the event there were many different activities for children, whether it was burning off some energy at the Boyne Area Gymnastics station or stepping outside to visit the petting zoo.

There was also live music during the event and first responder vehicles stationed outside the school for children to explore.

Tyler Rand, Reina Rand, 3, and Tiffany Rand look at the goats at the petting zoo on Saturday, April 6 at Petoskey Middle School during the Children's Health Fair.

McLaren Northern Michigan hosted the event, with different services set up for families and children to visit.

The various stations had activities for children, including a CPR dummy, a station where children and families could hold baby chicks or rabbits, and a Super Hero Fun Run.

With the help of his grandmother, Rhett Debeau, 2, holds a baby chick during the Children's Health Fair at Petoskey Middle School on April 6, 2024.

Annabelle Rieder, 6, practices doing chest compressions on a doll during the Children's Health Fair on April 6, 2024 at Petoskey Middle School.

