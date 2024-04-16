Children prefer running free outside over organised activities like hide and seek

Children would rather run free while playing outside over more organised games of hide and seek or sports. A poll, of 2,000 parents of children aged 6-10 and the kids themselves, found 57 per cent named running around as their favourite thing to do. And 43 per cent wish they could do it more. It also emerged 75 per cent of kids feel happiest when they’re free to ‘play their own way’ without structure. And 53 per cent get excited when they get to choose what they want to do for the day, with 54 of mums and dads wanting to incorporate more of this into their daily routines.

