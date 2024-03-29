Children get to hop down the bunny trail on Peter Cottontail Day in Palm Beach

The littlest ones hopped along the bunny trail in an event featuring poems about spring animals and egg hunting on Thursday, March 28 in the Society of the Fours Arts garden for Peter Cottontail Day during its regular Preschool Story Time.

Author and library committee member Robert Forbes read to children and their families at the Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden. He signed copies of his book afterward.

When Forbes was finished reading, children ages 4 and younger — even babies — went on the hunt for eggs and treats on the garden's lawn.

The Children’s Library offers free story time programs, designed for the age of the children with stories, shared songs and arts and crafts geared toward an educational theme. Preschool Story Time is for children 4 years of age and younger.

For more information, call 561-655-2776.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Preschoolers hop down the bunny trail in Palm Beach