What Your Childhood American Girl Doll Says About Your Current Decorating Style

Spanning different decades and corners of the nation, American Girl Dolls aren't just dolls: They're historic icons who offer a robust—and often relatable—look at the rich history of the United States through the eyes of young girls. Over the years, these dolls have taught generations of children about the perils of the Great Depression, World War II, or simply growing up—and along the way, we've started to see ourselves in Mattel's best-sellers. Maybe you are shy around strangers like Josefina, have Samantha's penchant for the finer things, or relate to Molly's hustle, but one thing's for sure: Whether you had an American Doll at home or loved them from afar, you definitely had your go-to favorite among the historic icons. In fact, the dolls are SO iconic, they have their own Instagram account for grown-up fans who just can't quit them.

Your top American Girl Doll might have reflected your favorite era, but she also could had some sway in shaping your tastes, too. (After all, each doll had covetable clothes and accessories that makes us ask, "Do these come in my size?") As time goes on, the American Girl Doll influence might've seeped into your home decor preferences. "I loved that each American Girl had a fully fleshed out story," says Molly Torres Portnof of DATE Interiors. "Their histories, circumstances and personalities deeply impacted their personal style. This feels so similar to how we work with clients today: diving deep to understand their story, which helps us create inspiration and concepts at the start of a project."

Curious to see how your favorite American Girl Doll affects your taste? A few designers (and big-time fans) shared their thoughts here. But beware: Their ideas will make you want to redecorate your home—oh, and maybe break out your old American Girl play sets.

Felicity Merriman

"Felicity is the original cottagecore queen," explains Joni Burden, founder and creative director of J.Banks Design. If you need any proof, just imagine her snuggling up in that red and white toile canopy or galloping with her beloved horse, Penny. Not only is it possible to bring a little bit of Felicity's American Revolution style into your home, but it's actually pretty trendy, too!

"We saw the return of cottagecore styling during the pandemic due to its organic lines and 'simpler' lifestyle—though the revolutionary era was anything but," Burden explains. "If you’re a Felicity fan, I would say embrace antiques and natural finishes, as well as heritage-inspired prints and natural fibers."

Create that perfect mix between old and new by pairing muted floral upholstery and wallpaper with a rattan dresser or an armchair from your local secondhand store. And, of course, don't forget a small horse figurine to pay homage to Penny.

Josefina Montoya

Josefina Montoya's story takes place 15 miles away from Santa Fe, shortly after Mexico gained independence from Spanish rule. Though Josefina is shy by nature, she feels a lot more comfortable when surrounded by her father and three sisters. So, why not bring a little bit of Josefina's ranch into your space by placing Mother Nature front and center?



"If Josefina was your favorite doll, you could experiment with some earthy neutrals in your space like lime-washing your walls or adding in terra cotta vessels," says designer Candace Shure.

We'll be the first ones to admit that switching up your home's color palette or lime-washing your walls at the drop of the hat can be a lot. However, you can incorporate a little bit of this doll's style with some houseplants. (Just like her mother, Josefina loves to care for her garden's flowers.)

Kirsten Larson

Jutst because Kirsten and her family immigrated from Sweden to Minnesota doesn't mean she's forgotten her roots. On most days, Kirsten would rock a cornflower blue, prairie-chic dress; however, she'd pay homage to her globe-trotting past by wearing her Saint Lucia gown during Christmas.

Though Kirsten portrayed life in the mid-19th century, we have a feeling today's Scandinavian furniture would have her bursting with pride. (Translation: Here's your cue from the doll's Swedish upbringing.) With pared-back silhouettes, to muted tones, to an emphasis on rich, natural materials, Scandinavian furniture will strike a happy medium between welcoming and well-appointed.

Unlike minimalist decor, Scandinavian design takes a less-is-more approach by doubling down on pieces that are both frills-free and functional. But, if you need a crash course on the style, we have you covered.

Addy Walker

From escaping slavery with her mom to starting a new life in Philadelphia, Addy Walker is nothing short of heroic. She's brave, kind, stands up for what's right, and celebrates her individuality—so it's only fitting that everything you love about this classic American Girl doll would permeate into your bold, unique interior design.

"If your favorite doll was Addy, consider bringing in rich and colorful textiles or a piece of impactful art to your space," Shure shares. "You could add a few vibrant throw pillows or a quilt to your sofa or bed, or a piece of bold art that really speaks to you."

That said, bright colors and textiles aren't the only ways to make a statement. You can also have your decor stand for something by investing in buying from small businesses, Black-owned businesses, or companies that donate a portion of their proceeds to charity.

Samantha Parkington Doll, Book & Accessories

Despite being orphaned by her parents after a tragic boating accident—and discovering the class disparities present in the Progressive Era—Samantha Parkington and her grandmother live rather bougie lives in Mount Beford, New York. But, while Samantha might wear frilly party dresses and Mary Janes on the regular, Camden Grace's Jeanne Barber is convinced that she'd be all-in on the quiet luxury phenomenon.

"Samantha is someone who would decorate using luxury fabrics- think mohair chairs, silk drapes and wool-clad cushions," she hypothesizes. "She wouldn't be beholden to the latest trends, opting for high quality antique pieces over their more contemporary knockoffs."

To copy the look, keep an eye out for neutral pieces made with high-quality materials. (Florals, patterns, and brights can be fun pops of color, but use them sparingly.) Complete your space with an ancestor's heirlooms—perhaps one from a certain grandmother who lives in Mount Bedford?

Kit Kittredge

Kit Kittredge might be a self-described tomboy—she loves the Cincinnati Reds and Amelia Earhart—but that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy a good design moment, too. Since she grew up during the Great Depression, Kit knows how to find the best bang for her buck. Should you want to bring a little bit of her style to your space, take a trip to your local thrift store.

"You could infuse some Art Deco elements into your space by adding key pieces with bold shapes and sleek lines in lacquered finishes like a geometrical coffee table or area rug," Shure recommends.

Not only can you add some great piece for an excellent value, but your latest finds can double as a major conversation-starter.

Molly McIntire

Molly McIntire might be known for her kind heart and work ethic, but Tara McCauley says the WWII-era doll was an unsung hero. "As a young nerd, I was very drawn to Molly with her wire frame glasses and preppy argyle sweater," the House Beautiful Next Wave designer shares. "Molly was a champion for the shy girls, her loud clothes did the talking for her."

As for your interior design? Here's your cue to embrace your bold streak with a NeoTraditionalist flair. "She was a little bit preppy and very patriotic; she had to support the WWII war effort from the home front, after all," McCauley says. "Molly loved a bold argyle or a playful ric rac trim. I think that her design style, much like mine now, would feature graphic patterns and classic color combinations." On the smaller side, needlepoint pillows and gingham in bold, primary hues will do Molly proud.

Melody Ellison

Growing up in Detroit during the 1960s, Melody Ellison believes in the power of raising her voice—whether that's as a Civil Rights activist, leader of her choir, or a friend. Melody was born to be in the spotlight, but how can you convey that same feeling in your decor? Reimagine the midcentury pieces that were so prevalent during her time in elevated fabrics like jewel-toned velvets.

