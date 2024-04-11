Childcare provider event to offer resources, roundtable discussion

Apr. 11—The United Way's Success By 6 Impact Council is hosting a Childcare Provider Appreciation event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute.

Providers will receive credit for free professional development sessions that address topics ranging from behavioral management, developmental milestones, music therapy, STEM and kindergarten readiness, according to a release.

A roundtable conversation will take place for providers to share and learn from each other. Participants can submit topics in advance.

The Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning will provide free fingerprinting for all event participants who sign up in advance for this service. Resource tables from state and local entities will provide information on licensing and degree programs, early literacy, On My Way PreK, literacy and art, special education, state resource support and more.

Participants will also receive refreshments and door prizes.

United Way's Success By 6 Impact Council focuses on promoting healthy early childhood development to ensure children enter school ready to succeed.

To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/UWWV.

For more information, contact Dorothy Chambers at dchambers@uwwv.org.