Chihuly Exhibit Opens At Biltmore Estate

Make your way to Asheville, North Carolina, for the collision of two legendary American names.

Chihuly at Biltmore—a curated exhibition of work by globally-renowned artist Dale Chihuly—is now open at Biltmore and you don’t have to be an art expert to appreciate it.

Running through January 5, 2025, Chihuly at Biltmore is “an intimate gallery experience” at the estate’s exhibit center, Amherst at Deerpark. Guests can also experience a large-scale installation at the front of Biltmore House, as well as Chihuly’s Iris Gold and Garnet Chandelier in the estate’s permanent collection, now on view in Biltmore Winery.

"When I think about it, I think George Vanderbilt would have been very pleased that we’re adding a piece by Dale Chihuly to the Biltmore House collection," Darren Poupore, Biltmore’s Director of Curatorial and Archives," said in a promotional video for the exhibition (below).

Chihuly at Biltmore is curated specifically for Biltmore and will feature pedestal works, drawings, and large-scale installations of Chandeliers, Towers, Mille Fiori, and Neon, showcasing Chihuly’s “artistic process and influences.”

According to a news release, this will be the first time Biltmore has hosted a Chihuly exhibition since 2018, when art installations were placed throughout the estate’s historic gardens, the front lawn of Biltmore House and Antler Hill Village.

For the diehard fan, special Chihuly-inspired overnight packages for this experience may be booked at one of Biltmore’s lodging properties: The Inn on Biltmore Estate or Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate.

Admission tickets to Chihuly at Biltmore are now available at biltmore.com/chihuly.

