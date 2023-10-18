Chickpeas (aka Garbanzo Beans) Deserve a Spot in Your Pantry—Here's What to Know About This Versatile Staple

Learn about these popular legumes and the best ways to use them.

Are you team chickpeas or team garbanzo beans? Whether you love them roasted as a snack, tossed onto salads, or in curries, pasta sauces, and soups, these beans are tasty, full of protein, easy to cook, and oh-so versatile. Learn about these popular legumes, using dried versus canned beans, and how to use them in your cooking.







Meet Our Expert

Steve Sando, founder of heirloom bean company Rancho Gordo

Kathrine Yaphe, co-founder of Beanstory, a dry food company that sources 100 percent organically grown beans from small farms

Lesley Sykes, co-founder of Primary Beans, which sells organic and heirloom beans.



Garbanzo Beans vs. Chickpeas

Although their names are very different, garbanzo beans and chickpeas refer to the same bean. And to confuse things a little more, chickpeas are beans, not peas.

"They are the same, one is obviously more Anglophile," says Steve Sando, the founder of heirloom bean company Rancho Gordo. "We find that garbanzo is more popular on the West Coast and it's a mixed bag elsewhere. I personally like garbanzo as a word. It's much more fun to say than chickpea."

What’s in a Name?

The migratory history of the bean is likely responsible for the variations in name. "They are believed to have originated in Turkey and Syria some 10,000 years ago," says Kathrine Yaphe, co-founder of Beanstory. "They traveled through the Middle East, made their way to Greece, France, and throughout Europe, India, and Africa. The French called this bean 'pois chiche'—the English turned that into 'chiche peas', and we got 'chickpeas.' Garbanzo is a Spanish word derivative of the Basque term 'garbantzu' which means 'dry seed.' 'Garau' means 'seed,' and 'antzu' means dry. It's complicated and fascinating to follow how this little bean made its way into so many diets around the world."

Other Names for the Bean

Depending on your travels, you might also see chickpeas referred to as gram, ceci beans, nohut, and kicherebsen, among others.

Chickpea Varieties

Along with the different names, there are also other varieties of chickpeas. In the United States, for instance, we mostly see Kabuli chickpeas, which tend to be large and cream-colored.

"Within the Kabuli category, there are many varieties available for farmers in the U.S. to grow. Some are better adapted to certain growing conditions, and others exhibit qualities favorable to canning," says Lesley Sykes, co-founder of Primary Beans.

There's also another category of chickpeas, called Desi, which in India are hulled and split to make chana dal. Desi chickpeas tend to be smaller and denser and have darker skins than Kabuli chickpeas.

Dried vs. Canned Chickpeas

Whether you buy dried or canned chickpeas or like to stock your pantry with both is a matter of personal preference and how you plan to use them.

Canned

Canned chickpeas are pre-cooked, meaning they are ready to use without any additional cooking. They are one of our favorite convenience foods.

When in a rush, canned beans are the quickest way to get a meal or snack on the table, but dried beans allow for more control over the flavor.

Dried

Dried chickpeas are whole, raw and, depending on the brand, need to be soaked for at least eight hours before cooking. "A lot of recipes tell you to soak for 24 hours,” says Sando. He thinks eight hours should be enough. “If you know your source and it's a brand you can trust, you don't even need to bother soaking (before cooking)."



"I could spend all day talking about all the reasons to love dried beans compared to canned: They have tender skins, interesting textures, and complex flavors. You get the bonus of a pot full of magical bean broth," says Sykes.

To Skin or Not to Skin

Whether they are using canned chickpeas or have cooked the beans from dry, some people like to remove the skins from the chickpeas, especially for dips or salads. It gives a smoother texture. This isn’t an essential step, "It’s all up to personal preference and the time you're willing to dedicate," says Yaphe. "If you're cooking beans from dried form, try adding a bit of baking soda to the pot to help loosen the skins for easier removal," she suggests.



Storing Chickpeas

Store dried and canned chickpeas in a cool, dark, dry place. Once cooked or the can is opened, store them in a covered container in the refrigerator for three to five days. “Canned chickpeas have a real expiration date, and I wouldn't mess with that. Dried legumes often have a 'best by' date, and the reality is that they get a little less wonderful every year, but you could still cook 10-year-old beans. It might take a while, but they're still good," says Sando.

How to Use Chickpeas

The most obvious way to use chickpeas is in hummus, but there are so many other possibilities.



