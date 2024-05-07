Chicken and waffles in Lexington: 13 versions, ranked bland to best

Winner, winner, chicken dinner — and waffles. What’s not to love?

While Lexington can lay no claim to the invention of the sweet and savory indulgence that is an unlikely pairing — and a staple on any legitimate brunch menu — numerous theories abound about the true origin of what we know today to be the delectable dish of delightfully crispy fried chicken and heavenly velvety waffles.

There are those that say an early version was brought to America as far back as 1620 by the Pilgrims. Or maybe it was Thomas Jefferson, who brought waffle irons back from a trip to Amsterdam and hosted waffle parties.

Others believe it may have originated as “soul food” in Harlem in the 1930s at the Wells Supper Club where Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Nat King Cole are said to have dined.

No story about chicken and waffles would be complete without mentioning Los Angeles’ famous Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles chain, featured again and again in popular culture including — film, TV, and music videos. Then-President Barack Obama stopped by to dine there once while on the campaign trail.

Even Taylor Swift’s suite at this year’s Super Bowl included chicken and waffles as part of the buffet, while high-rolling Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry’s Super Bowl suite featured butler’s serving platters of chicken and waffles to guests.

Clearly, chicken and waffles has a cult-like following.

I became a devotee to the iconic palette pleasing pairing upon my first visit to Gladys Knight’s Chicken & Waffles in Atlanta. Crowds of tourists and locals were known to wait for hours for the moist and juicy, crispy, golden brown fried chicken and the melt-in-your-mouth waffle dish noted on the menu as the “Midnight Train” — consisting of four “Southern fried jumbo chicken wings and one Original waffle.” Named for Knight’s musical hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Sadly, the once wildly popular restaurant has shuttered its doors.

I am an admitted chicken and waffles snob — a traditionalist — in the sense that the chicken should be on the bone. To me, chicken “tenders” are blasphemous. But lately, I am learning to adapt. Slowly.

At the end of the day, there is no right or wrong way to serve it. Some choose to play it safe: Straight fried chicken (no spice; bone-in or tenders) served over a traditional American waffle, drizzled with maple syrup. Others prefer a thicker and more enticing Liège or Belgian waffle known for their extra deep pockets, better for filling with more butter, jam, or syrup.

Still others, however, go bolder.

Unquestionably, we love our chicken and waffles ... no matter how it is made. Pass the hot sauce.

Where to find chicken & waffles in Lexington

Lexington has its fair share of noteworthy local and chain restaurants that serve craveable chicken and waffle dishes. (Even if most do tend to ration the accompanying butter and syrup like it’s critical to an ongoing war effort.)

But who serves the best?

I recently decided to find out — visiting thirteen local establishments to try their respective offerings.

It was a labor of lip-smacking love.

However, I do not recommend you try this unless you want to gain about ten pounds in the process as I did.

Here are the results of my unscientific research. Ranked from the rest to the best.

(Business hours are listed as when the dish is available.)

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens offers three hand-breaded tenders on a buttermilk waffle served with butter and syrup.

2897 Richmond Road, 859-810-3907, and 525 Waller Ave., 859-300-0757. Open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at Richmond Road, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily on Waller Avenue. SlimChickens.com

Stop in at either location for three hand-breaded tenders on a buttermilk waffle served with butter and syrup. $10.29, includes medium drink. It was hot, but unremarkable and flavorless. Bland is being kind, both the chicken and the waffle. I truly thought my tastebuds had stopped working. Score: 6/10.

Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen

Josanne’s offers three chicken tenders on a waffle and your choice of two sides.

3449 Buckhorn Dr. 859-245-0110, open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. JoseannesHomestyleKitchen.com

Josanne’s menu fare is “made with love” and “Grandma approved.” Here you get three basic chicken tenders on an ordinary waffle and your choice of two sides. $13.25. A nice value. It was filling but lacked any memorable flavor. It may be made with love but not with much kick. Just average. Score: 6.5/10

East End Tap & Table

East End Tap and Table’s buttermilk waffle with two large mildly seasoned fried chicken flats.

333 East Main St., #180, 859-785-2511, brunch hours Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EastEndTapandTable.com

East End Tap & Table is one of Lexington’s favorite spots for brunch. This offering consists of a buttermilk waffle with two large mildly seasoned fried chicken flats, butter, and syrup. $14. Available regular or spicy (hot honey.) The waffle was warm and inviting. I would try the spicy on another visit. Score: 7/10

Wild Eggs

Wild Eggs offers seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville Hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and house-made buttermilk maple syrup.

1925 Justice Dr. in Hamburg, 859, 543-0532, and 3735 Palomar Center Dr. in Palomar, 859-277-0402, open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. wildeggs.com

On the menu as a “seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville Hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and house-made buttermilk maple syrup.” Also available with a non-hot chicken breast. Definitely go for the Nashville Hot if you want any flavor whatsoever. Otherwise, it is bland. The waffle was good. Regular maple syrup is available upon request. $14.99. Average eats. The chopped bacon was a plus. Score: 7/10

Eppings on Eastside

Eppings on Eastside serves a Gerber farms fried chicken breast, two house-made waffles, red chili honey, smoked onion butter and maple syrup.

264 Walton Ave.; 859-971-0240, brunch hours Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EppingsonEastside.com

The menu description was promising, but the execution definitely failed. Billed as a “Gerber farms fried chicken breast, two house-made waffles, red chili honey, smoked onion butter, maple syrup, side fruit.” $16. The large chicken cutlet was tough and there was only three-quarters of one small thin waffle on the plate. There are far better options in town. Score: 7/10

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

J. Render’s offers Martin’s buttermilk fried chicken and a Belgian Belgium ​waffle.







3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, 859-533-9777, brunch hours Sunday 11 a.m to 2 p.m. JRenders.com

You get Martin’s buttermilk fried chicken and a Belgian waffle with choice of three eggs or house potatoes. $14. The chicken cutlet was crispy and enjoyable however the waffle was unremarkable. The eggs were a nice bonus, and the service was wonderfully attentive. (Ask for Eric.) Thumbs up on the chicken. Score: 8/10

Bear & the Butcher

The “Korean Fried” with buttermilk-brined fried chicken and waffle at Bear & the Butcher.







815 Euclid Ave., 859-469-9188, brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. BearandtheButcher.com

You have two options here: “Nashville Hot” with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, Nashville Hot sauce, green onions, a waffle, and honey; or “Korean Fried” with buttermilk-brined fried chicken, red dragon sauce, chow chow, and a waffle. $16 each. I went with the Korean Fried and the chicken was crunchy and flavorful while the waffle was large, but somewhat tough. A very filling meal, all-in-all. Score: 8/10

OBC Kitchen

OBC Kitchen offers two buttermilk-fried cutlets, prepared in a Bloody Mary spice rub, served over a warm Belgian waffle.

3373 Tates Creek Rd., 859-977-2600, brunch hours Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. OBCKitchen.com

You will want a reservation here — for good reason. People flock here for brunch for their popular chicken and waffle dish consisting of two tasty buttermilk-fried cutlets, prepared in a Bloody Mary spice rub, served over a warm Belgian waffle with whiskey-maple butter, hot pepper honey, and maple syrup. Served with a choice of grits, breakfast potatoes, or fruit. $19. Score: 8.5/10 You won’t leave disappointed.

Joella’s Hot Chicken

Joella’s offers chicken and waffles in a choice of two jumbo tenders or two big wings, with a traditional waffle.

101 Cochran Rd. in Chevy Chase, 859-269-9593, and 2305 Sir Barton Way in Hamburg, 859-977-9191, open Sunday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Joellas.com

Joella’s offers their chicken and waffles in a choice of two jumbo tenders or two big wings, with a traditional waffle, and both served with maple syrup. $12 each. Add an extra tender, wing, or waffle for $4.50. Choice of seven heat levels and eight dipping sauces. They sell more tenders than wings, but the wings are my personal favorite and are large, deliciously seasoned and perfectly crispy. Score: 8.5/10 Good eats.

Carson’s Food & Drink

Carson’s buttermilk-marinated fried chicken on Belgian waffle.

362 E. Main St., 859-309-3039, brunch hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CarsonsFoodandDrink.com

Few restaurants in Lexington are as popular as Carson’s and you have two options for chicken and waffles here: Sweet or Savory. Sweet: Carson’s buttermilk-marinated fried chicken on Belgian waffle, topped with candied pecans, maple syrup, powdered sugar, and fresh strawberries. $17. Savory: Carson’s buttermilk-marinated fried chicken on a Belgian waffle, topped with pork belly sage gravy and shaved scallions. $17.

I went with the Sweet. The chicken was huge, moist, and fork tender and lavished with candied pecans. You will be hard-pressed to finish it. But you will want to. Score: 9/10

Bella Café & Grille

The buttermilk fried chicken and soft Liège waffles at Bella Cafe and Grille.

890 E. High St. in Chevy Chase, 859-785-1922, and 3901 Fountain Blue Lane in Palomar, 859-303-8706, brunch hours Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BellaCafeandGrille.com

The enticing buttermilk fried chicken and soft Liège waffles with sriracha maple syrup is a standout. The plump, delicious chicken and the tastebud-tantalizing heat from the sriracha maple syrup had me singing its praises with each and every bite. In addition, the presentation was a bonus.

All brunch entrees are $25 and include a trip to the European brunch table which includes a selection of seasonal fruit, assorted pastries, fresh juices, curated meats, and coffee or iced tea. Score: 9.5/10

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits

Goodwood Brewings offers three large and delectable pieces of some of the best moist, crispy fried chicken in Lexington with a sweet chipotle honey syrup over a fluffy waffle.

200 Lexington Green Circle; 859-407-1200, open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. GoodwoodBrewing.com/Lexington

Bring your appetite and get ready to enjoy truly top-shelf chicken and waffles. Three large and delectable pieces of some of the best moist, crispy fried chicken in Lexington, seasoned with herbs, spices, garlic, cumin, coriander, and onion powder with a sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, and powdered sugar over a fluffy waffle. Available on the all-day menu or at brunch. $17.99. Hard to beat. I am definitely a fan. Score: 9.75/10

Granddam at the Manchester Hotel

The Jalapeño Chicken & Waffle at Granddam in the Manchester Hotel.

941 Manchester St.; 859-785-3905, brunch hours Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. GranddamKy.com

With a menu inspired by Appalachian cuisine, the Granddam located at the upscale boutique Manchester Hotel in Lexington’s Distillery District which opened in June of 2023 is making a welcome splash in the local restaurant scene.

My first visit will not be my last. Their Jalapeño Chicken & Waffle dish is the best in Lexington.

Four delicious crispy, plump, buttermilk brined chicken tenders presented over a thick bacon, cheddar, and jalapeño waffle, topped with Newsom’s maple syrup and whipped butter. $22. The waffle was full-flavored, hearty, and perfectly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside with just the right amount of heat that sets it apart from the rest. The combination works well to bring the whole thing together. I thoroughly enjoyed it down to the last bite. Score:10/10

Treat yourself to the best chicken and waffles Lexington has to offer.

Tip: Park for free nearby on Tarr Trace, one block away, to avoid the unnecessary $6 Manchester Hotel valet charge.

Coming to Lexington in 2025

Tupelo Honey has three versions of chicken and waffles: Country Style, from left, Sriracha Honey and Mac-n-Cheese with Asheville Hot Fried Chicken.

Tupelo Honey Cafe will no doubt make a big splash into the local chicken and waffle offering with their assorted variety of inviting chicken and waffle dishes.

Rob Bolson is a freelance writer residing in Lexington, Kentucky, who writes about food and culture. Follow him on Instagram at @robbiebolson.

