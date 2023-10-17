Chick-Fil-A's Winter Menu Is Rumored To Keep Things Minty Fresh

Even in the midst of fall, it feels as though the season is already over; coffee shops and fast food chains are gearing up to release winter-themed menu items and flavors, and Chick-fil-A is no exception. As per promising rumors, the fast food chain is preparing to launch six winter menu items on November 13, according to Instagram user @markie_devo. The frosty flavor it's leaning into this winter? Peppermint.

During 2023's fall season, Chick-fil-A has been offering two special menu items, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. Although these items lack typical fall flavors like pumpkin or apple, they received plenty of praise, and fans are hoping they return to the menu next year. In the meantime, Chick-fil-A plans to get people fully into the winter spirit by keeping things minty fresh. The chain will bring back a seasonal fan favorite, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, along with many other new minty items. Clearly, there's lots to look forward to from Chick-fil-A this winter.

Read more: Ranking Fast Food Fried Chicken Sandwiches From Worst To First

Expect More Than Just The Fan Favorites

Chick-fil-A peppermint coffe drinks - Chick-fil-A

Last year, Chick-fil-A brought the holiday cheer with two returning menu items, Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, and it looks like both will be back again in 2023. The former first launched in 2012, but due to popular demand, it's a returning seasonal item to this day. The undisputed star of the show, however, is the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, which dates back even further to 2008. This well-loved treat has paved the way for even more mint-flavored beverages and desserts that Chick-fil-A will have to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Chick-fil-A also wants its customers to stay caffeinated this winter. It will offer three peppermint-flavored coffee drinks in its seasonal line-up, including Peppermint Coffee, Peppermint Iced Coffee, and Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee, all of which were originally tested in 2021 in select Florida locations. Additionally, Chick-fil-A will offer a new Icedream Dessert with Peppermint Bark Chips. This dessert sounds like it will be a great non-beverage option for fans of the Peppermint Chip Milkshake. It's even made by hand-spinning Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert with peppermint bark chips, so the two share the same ingredients.

Read the original article on Mashed.