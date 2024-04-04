Chick-fil-A launches new seasonal drinks in time for spring. When can you try them?

Chick-fil-A is celebrating spring with a new line of seasonal drinks.

Starting Monday, April 8, customers can try the new cherry berry Sunjoy at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide, according to the Atlanta-based chicken chain.

The beverage lineup also includes:

Cherry berry lemonade

Cherry berry iced tea

Cherry berry frosted lemonade

It’s the fifth iteration of Chick-fil-A’s popular Sunjoy drink and features a mix of cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors, the restaurant said in a news release.

Previous versions included white peach, mango passion, cloudberry and watermelon mint flavors.

“Our Guests have always enjoyed both cherry and berry flavors, especially during the Spring season,” Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook said in the release. “We wanted to explore how to deliver that burst of fruit flavor they love, in a way that is unique to Chick-fil-A.”

The cherry berry beverages will be available for a limited time, though Chick-fil-A didn’t say for how long. Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

The drinks aren’t the only new offerings joining the restaurant’s menu.

The chicken chain is also testing a new pretzel cheddar club sandwich exclusively in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the release.

“With innovation and Guest variety top-of-mind, Chick-fil-A regularly utilizes feedback from culinary tests when deciding whether a new offering will be available nationwide in the future,” the restaurant said.

Find your nearest Chick-fil-A here.

