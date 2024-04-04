Chick-Fil-A is giving Raleigh an exclusive taste of its newest sandwich this month

The Triangle will get to taste a new potential Chick-Fil-A sandwich before the rest of the country.

The mega-popular chicken sandwich giant is exclusively testing a new product in the Raleigh market. Starting April 8, Raleigh diners will have the chance to try the new Pretzel Chicken Club.

The sandwich features a pretzel bun with a cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, lettuce and tomato (what regulars will recognize as the Deluxe treatment) and the choice of chicken breast, either original, spicy or grilled. The sandwich also includes a creamy Dijon mustard dipping sauce.

Chick-Fil-A says they’re only testing the sandwich in Raleigh. The brand didn’t reveal exact restaurants where the Pretzel Club will be offered, but suggested calling specific locations or checking out the Chick-Fil-A app.

The chicken sandwich behemoth seems to be experimenting with its limited time offerings, having introduced a new line of pizzas that Chick-Fil-A is testing in Maryland.

Raleigh’s chance to try the Pretzel Club doesn’t have a hard end-date, but the company says supplies are limited.