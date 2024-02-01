Chick-fil-A class action lawsuit settlement: You may be eligible for a $29.25 cash award

A class-action lawsuit involving Chick-fil-A has been settled. It involves residents in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York. | Shutterstock

In five states, residents who made online or in-app orders from Chick-fil-A may be eligible for a settlement award — up to $29.25 — from the restaurant as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement.

A class-action lawsuit filed in Georgia alleged Chick-fil-A falsely advertised free or low-price delivery for food but raised the prices of menu items only on delivery orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Top Class Actions.

“Chick-fil-A denies these allegations and denies any wrongdoing. The Court has not decided who is right,” per the settlement’s eligibility page.

Here is how to know if you are eligible to receive a cash settlement award or gift card settlement award.

Who is eligible to make a claim?

Residents from California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York who placed an order on the Chick-fil-A app or website between Nov. 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021, are eligible to submit a claim and receive a settlement award of up to $29.25. The award will be given in either cash or gift card, per the eligibility page for claims.

As part of the settlement, Chick-fil-A created a $1.45 million cash fund and $2.95 million gift card fund to pay out the claims, per Top Class Actions.

Eligible customers have already been notified via email by the administrator. If you lost your email notifications or did not receive one, you can contact the administrator and may receive one.

To file a claim form, you will be required to submit a unique ID provided in the email. The amount of cash awarded depends on how many claims you receive — it could be up to $29.25.

The deadline to submit a claim is Feb. 15, 2024.

Why did Chick-fil-A get sued?

According to the suit, Chick-fil-A advertised free or low-cost delivery charges on orders made through its app or website but then raised menu prices on delivery orders, reports USA Today.

“Plaintiffs allege that by omitting, concealing, and misrepresenting material facts about CFA’s delivery service, CFA deceives consumers into making online food purchases they otherwise would not make,” the Chick-fil-A delivery settlement says, per Top Class Actions.

Chick-fil-A denies any wrongdoing. It will pay $4.4 million as part of a settlement.