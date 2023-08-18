This New Chicago Hotel Is in the Tallest Skyscraper Ever Designed by a Woman — and It Has a Heated Indoor Pool With Views of Lake Michigan

The St. Regis Chicago recently opened as the brand's first outpost in the Midwest, just blocks away from Millennium Park and other Windy City landmarks.

The St. Regis is now a permanent fixture of Chicago’s famous skyline. The luxury hotel opened its first outpost in the Windy City on May 18 in one of the country's most architecturally striking new buildings. The former Vista Tower, now rebranded as The St. Regis Chicago, was designed by Jeanne Gang and her team at Studio Gang, and, at 101 stories, it is the tallest building in the world designed by a female architect, according to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. Gang, whose practice is based out of Chicago, is also working on the expansion of the city’s new O’Hare Global Terminal.

"The architecture of The St. Regis Chicago is truly unmatched. The award-winning building is now the third tallest building in Chicago’s skyline," George Fleck, global brand leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, told T+L. "In a city so known for design and its celebration of different architectural styles, we felt the best address in Chicago was one that reflects this facet of the city."

The new hotel, which marks the St Regis’ debut in the Midwest, is located in the Lakeshore East neighborhood, a couple of blocks from Millennium Park and other notable Chicago landmarks, and features 192 rooms and suites on 11 floors. Referencing the city’s history and urban geography, KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group used geometric lines and metallic hues for the modern interiors. The accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning downtown views, Frette linens, soaking bathtubs and rain showers, and decor in muted shades punctuated by pops of blue, a nod to the city’s famous waterways.

Guests will also find classic St. Regis services and amenities such as butler service, afternoon tea, Champagne Sabrage, and of course, a local twist on the brand’s signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary, served with local Rye Whisky in a smoking glass rimmed in smoked salt (a reference to the Great Chicago Fire).

However, its most impressive feature might be the wellness floor. It has a gym with river views, a 12,000-square-foot spa with multiple treatment rooms, a lounge, a bar, an outdoor sundeck, a yoga studio, and, best of all, a heated indoor swimming pool overlooking Lake Michigan.

Noteworthy epicurean experiences include Miru, the hotel’s all-day eatery on the 11th floor, serving modern Japanese cuisine in a sophisticated dining room designed by the Rockwell Group. The restaurant spills over two terraces facing Navy Pier, Lake Michigan, and the Chicago River, where patrons can dine on shareable plates of hamachi with white ponzu and lemon and crispy whole snapper with herb salad and ginger miso.

Tre Dita, a Tuscan steakhouse, will open this fall serving hand-made pasta.



"The tower is not just our latest addition to our portfolio of glamorous hotels and resorts around the world. It sets the tone for a bolder vision of our brand in the U.S.," Fleck added.

The new building also features 393 St. Regis branded residences, where owners have access to the hotel’s facilities and a separate residential amenity floor.

Nightly rates at the St. Regis Chicago start from $700. You can book your stay on marriott.com.

