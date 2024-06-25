Chevy Chase sandwich restaurant closing, but it’s moving to a new Lexington location

A Lexington restaurant that has been satisfying hunger for sandwiches, soup and giant baked potatoes is making a big change.

McAlister’s Deli, which has been in the Chevy Chase neighborhood for more than a decade, is moving. The last meal at that location next door to Graeter’s Ice Cream will be lunch on June 28, according to franchise owner Charles Corley.

The new location will be at 2380 Norman Lane, in the former Salsarita’s location in Regency Center, just off Nicholasville Road near Kroger, T.J. Maxx and IHOP.

Corley said he hopes it will open July 5. On opening day, McAlister’s Deli will off the first 100 guests free tea for a year, he said.

“We’re in our eleventh year there, going on 12, and the lease is up,” Corley said about the Chevy Chase closing . “We’re excited to have a new location, we think will be a great area. We loved being in Chevy Chase but we’ve kind of outgrown our space. The parking situation was a little bit of a struggle for us.”

What will change at McAlister’s Deli new Lexington location?

He said the new location will have plenty of parking and high visibility. Online ordering and delivery through third-party apps will be available. Catering also available. The menu will be the same.

McAlister’s Deli Club Sandwich is a favorite on the menu with many.

McAlister’s Deli also serves enormous baked potatoes, as well as soups and salads.

“Luke Aarvig is the general manager and he’s going to continue on in the new location, as will other employees,” Corley said. “You’ll see the same faces.”

McAlister’s Deli

Where: 2380 Norman Lane, Lexington. There are also locations in Georgetown and Richmond.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Online: Mcalistersdeli.com

