Chester Woods celebrating new amphitheater with musical event

Jun. 18—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County plans to celebrate the opening of its new Chester Woods Park amphitheater on Saturday.

"We are thrilled to unveil this facility, which will serve as a hub for artistic expression and outdoor enjoyment," Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler said in a statement announcing the event. "The amphitheater complements our existing amenities and enhances the park's appeal as a destination for families, nature enthusiasts and artists."

The amphitheater grand opening event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring four musical and dance acts. The free event is open to the public.

Performances sponsored by Olmsted County Parks and the Friends of Chester Woods are:

* 10 a.m. — The Lonely Knees

* 11:30 a.m. — Krum Selabak Khmer M'Kut Meas (K.S.K.M.M.)

* 1:30 p.m. — Gary Froiland the "One Man Band"

* 3 p.m. — Rochester Community Band

Funded by the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission, the amphitheater features rock benches built into the slope for natural seating. It overlooks the Bear Creek Reservoir and is near picnic shelters, a large parking lot, and playground equipment.

"The new amphitheater at Chester Woods Park represents the power of collaboration and community spirit," Olmsted County Commissioner Gregg Wright said in a statement announcing the event. "I anticipate this new venue will surely become a cherished asset for many of our residents and visitors."

Ernie Freudenburg, president of the Friends of Chester Woods, said the new amphitheater marks a milestone in the group's ongoing efforts to enhance the park.

"We are grateful to our partners and volunteers for their commitment to making this vision a reality," Freudenburg said.

The outdoor amphitheater will be available for the public to rent for $300 a day, starting June 24, 2024. The seating capacity on rock benches is approximately 100 people. Open grassy areas are available for people to place their blankets or chairs. The venue can be reserved through October. Rental availability can be checked by calling 507-328-7350.