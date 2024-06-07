Chesapeake mayor issues historic first Pride Month proclamation

CHESAPEAKE — All those attending Chesapeake’s annual Pride in the ’Peake event this weekend also may be celebrating the city’s first proclamation formally recognizing Pride Month and the value of the LGBTQ+ community.

For the month of June, Mayor Rick West signed a proclamation stating “LGBTQIA+ individuals have had immeasurable impact to the cultural, civic and economic successes of our community.” It also calls for residents to embrace the idea that everyone has dignity and worth and eliminate prejudice where it exists.

Co-founders of Pride in the ’Peake, a nonprofit focusing on LGBTQ+ family and youth events and resources in the community, celebrate the historic proclamation and commend the city for its recognition.

“The reason these proclamations are really needed still (is) that there are a lot of residents of Chesapeake, there are a lot of children who are in the LGBT community, who don’t feel recognized, don’t feel like it’s OK to be who they are in their city,” said Pride in the ’Peake co-founder and secretary Jeremy Rodden. “So by getting that recognition directly from the mayor from the city, it lets them know you are welcomed in Chesapeake, you are OK to be who you are and be in this town.”

The proclamation also acknowledges the New York City Stonewall uprising of June 1969, a series of rebellions among LGBTQ+ protesters against police treatment and harassment. The anniversary is why June is celebrated as Pride Month.

More than a half-century later, however, members of the LGBTQ+ community are still fighting for inclusion and equal treatment. The American Civil Liberties Union, as of May 21, is tracking more than 500 anti-LGBTQ laws across the nation.

“So, for me, issuing the proclamation and having that official city seal, it meant that we would have the city of Chesapeake and the mayor saying, ‘We see you, we value you, we recognize your importance here and (in) our community. And we accept you as you are,'” said Pride in the ’Peake co-founder and president Amber Bowmer.

The Pride events in Hampton Roads this month offer a variety of experiences and ways to celebrate. Rodden said Pride in the ’Peake purposefully offers a more family-focused experience without some of other celebratory elements such as alcohol, for example — as it’s more geared toward youth, especially at a time they’re battling increased mental health issues.

“All of our entertainment, everything has gone with the idea that anybody from 8 to 80 should feel comfortable in the environment,” Rodden said. “(We) have a new generation coming up that kind of needs their own version that is tailored to give them all of the freedom and inclusivity and space to be loved for who they are without maybe some of the other party-based elements to it.”

Organizers also see the event as an economic boon to the city. In its first two years, attendance jumped from 300 to 3,000. For this third annual celebration, event organizers expect between 5,000 to 7,000 people.

This year’s event also aims to bring about more awareness and collect donations for the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, which will have an area set up at the event. Rodden and Bowmer said hunger and food insecurity, especially for youth, begin increasing in the summer months as schools let out, and the LGBTQ+ community often experiences those at higher rates.

Bowmer said vendors at the event will also comprise a mix of community organizations offering informational fairs, which can benefit people who often miss such events during the weekdays due to work and other obligations.

If you go

What: Pride in the ‘Peake

When: June 9

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Summit Pointe, 580 Belaire Ave., Chesapeake

Price: Free

Details: prideinthepeake.org