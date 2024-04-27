Cherry Blossom Festival weekend kicks off

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The scattered showers Saturday may have altered some weekend plans but the trees being celebrated at a Luzerne County festival were soaking it all in.

The annual event held an inaugural 5k in Kirby Park, giving runners a quick look at the blooming cherry blossoms.

More than 40 participants took part in the race benefiting Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

What’s a Cherry Blossom Festival without games, great food, and some active education?

A tie chee demonstration was held in honor of today which is World Tiee Chee Day, a Chinese meditative practice of the same origin as cherry blossom trees.

“Because it teaches us about learning different cultures and different places,” said Christina Rudan Hanover Township.

“I really like roller coasters and everything, and the food,” says Areena Walker from New York.

The annual festival signals a season of outdoor celebrations to come.

