A 'cherished space' at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital is revitalized

It’s the first thing patients, visitors and associates will see when arriving at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital: The Memorial Walkway and Garden.

Now, thanks to $178,000 in donations and contributions, the garden has undergone a renovation. It was completed exactly 20 years from when garden was dedicated.

With an additional $11,900 in capital support, the total cost of the garden refresh was $189,900. The refresh included constructing pergolas and adding new plants except the roses, which were maintained throughout the project and put back in new raised beds.

“We are excited to reintroduce this cherished space to our patients, visitors and OhioHealth family of associates,” said Jim Parobek, president of Marion General Hospital. “The garden has always been a symbol of healing and peace and thanks to support from donors we have been able to refresh it for future generations to enjoy.”

“We want our community to know that the commitment is there to maintain this space as a place of respite and reflection and to honor the legacy of colleagues, friends and loved ones for decades to come,” said Beth Meadows from the OhioHealth Marion General Hospital Foundation. “We are immensely grateful to the associates, physicians and community members who generously supported both the original garden as well as the renovation.”

On Thursday the Marion General Hospital Foundation and the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a small private ribbon cutting ceremony to honor those who gave gifts in support of the project.

The Memorial Walkway and Garden is located at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, 1000 McKinley Park Drive.

