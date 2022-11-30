Today only: Turn back time with Cher's 4-piece perfume set — it's 50% off

In many ways, Cher's 4-piece perfume set is turning back time. But for a musician with such legendary standing, there's a timeless element to the style and sophistication she brings to music, fashion and now fragrance. The Decades EDP set first debuted on HSN Shopping earlier this year, and now it's on sale in time for the holidays. This ensemble makes the perfect gift for any Cher fan, of course, but it also features a quartet of distinct fragrances that all women will love.

Travel through the decades with Cher's new fragrance line, on sale now.

Normally priced at $79, you can get the entire four-piece set for just $59. If you were to buy each fragrance individually, you'd spend $120! The price point makes it the perfect gift for yourself, a friend, even four friends if you break them up. Don’t want to pay it all in one go? Opt for five Flex Play installments of $11.80 each instead. Plus, if you’re a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off a purchase of $40 or more with code HSN2022.

HSN Cher 4-piece Decades EDP Set $59 $120 Save $61 Embody Cher and her timeless, classic style with her new line of fragrances on sale now at HSN. $59 at HSN

Each set includes four individual 1-ounce bottles of a different scent, each harkening back to a particular decade, from the free-love era of the '60s and '70s to her punk rock moment of the '80s and her dance-oriented '90s days and complemented on the packaging by an iconic Cher look.

The corresponding scents are each unique in their own right. The '60s features bergamot and pink pepper and romanticizes the era with notes of violet, rose, amber and patchouli. One reviewer described this scent as "light and gentle" and "flowery."

The '70s scent is marked by cardamom and mate tea for a musky scent. It includes hints of saffron and suede as well. Transport yourself back in time to the "Have a nice day" era.

The '80s has fruity and floral scents mixed in with gardenia, Tonka Bean and cashmere. This is Cher's quasi-goth/punk era and you'll love the image of her featured on the packaging.

Finally, the '90s scent features sandalwood and vanilla bourbon plus peach nectar, Italian bergamot and jasmine sambac. The 90s might feel like yesterday, but it's been 22 years since Cher ruled the dance charts.

Choose your scent for the day based on the version of yourself you're looking to become. And travel with these scents, too. Each is just an ounce, falling well within TSA guidelines.

And don't forget Cher's other fragrance and lotion scent, also through HSN. The perfume features bergamot, clove and neroli while the lotion includes Egyptian rose, sandalwood and clover. Layer both together for a complex scent as unique as Cher herself or use them separately. Cher Eau de Couture won a 2020 award from The Fragrance Foundation.

As with all perfumes, you'll want to spray each scent on key points: your wrists, inner elbows, behind the knees and behind your earlobes.

