Cher loves these flared pants from Amazon that make her look 'bootyfull' — and they're down to $17

Everyone's favorite diva and fashion icon — the one and only Cher — has always had a down-to-earth side. So we weren't surprised when she tweeted out her enthusiasm for an affordable pair of pants that are accessible to all. Yes, the 77-year-old is apparently head over (very high) heels for these Arolina Palazzo Pants, on sale starting at just $17. "I love these," said the star.

Arolina Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants $17 $30 Save $13 Made of a stretchy, forgiving poly-spandex blend, these bell-bottom beauties have just the right ratio of support (up top) and flare (in the leg). Choose from more than 40 colors and patterns, some of which are priced even lower than the already wild $17. $17 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

When a superstar as iconic as Cher mentions liking anything, we listen. And when that something actually happens to be an attainable, affordable piece of clothing, so much the better! At their $30 full price, these pants are a great deal — especially considering their celeb endorsement — but $17 is a downright bargain. (Prices vary between sizes and colors/prints.)

Why do I need this?

From petite to plus, buyers are thrilled with the fit that the Goddess of Pop calls "bootyfull" — yes, she actually said that. The super-comfy bell bottoms feel pajama-like but look nice enough to wear to work or a fancy dinner. Faux back pockets exude sophistication without adding bulk. Want to work out in your Arolina Palazzo Pants? You can do that too. They're totally washable.

I love these,my others Feel slinky,Lasts forever 19$.

Cool/Hot Doesn’t Have to break ur bank. you Might Want 2 Wait till I Get My Order 2 See if fit Is still the Same.There’s

A million patterns/Colors pic.twitter.com/XbUTR9XkGE — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2021

The slinky slacks come in more than 40 color and pattern options, from black to camo to pink polka dot. Some reviewers describe the comfy fabric as thin, so darker colors might be best for wearing out of the house. Thanks to the affordable price, you can grab multiples right off the bat — solids and stripes for every day, and maybe a fun floral for a future vacation.

Cher knows a thing or two about flared pants.

What reviewers say:

Over 27,000 five-star reviewers can't stop raving about these flared pants.

One satisfied shopper said: "I love, love, love them. They are so comfortable. The style is very flattering. They cover a multitude of problems. They are totally wash-and-wear — the wrinkles fall out. I was so impressed that I ordered another color and will probably order a third pair. The material is so silky and yummy."

"I'm taking these little gems overseas to wear with a silk blouse and jacket to a concert and probably out to dinner a few times," wrote a happy jetsetter. "They're perfect for travel, and the wide leg makes them just right for dressy occasions."

"These are so comfy and they actually fit in length, which is amazing because I’m tall," shared a final fan. "The material is super stretchy — only a tad see-through when you really stretch it, so I got the dark color option and I just wore matching panties to play it safe. No issues, and I don’t think I’d ever stretch them to that point anyway. I could sleep in these, dress them up or down, I love them! So cute and versatile."

And to go with your new pants, try these chunky boots, which are also on sale.

Amazon Coutgo Chelsea Platform Boots $47 $65 Save $18 These comfy kicks will give you some height without feeling unstable, and they're cute to boot! "Bought these for a trip to Paris, where I wanted to be stylish and I had to be comfortable," shared a happy customer. "These shoes absolutely delivered 1,000%. I wore them walking for miles every day, and I saw similar styles in Paris shop windows for 100 to 180 Euros. Stylish women all over Paris were wearing similar styles, so I definitely felt on-trend. They were fabulous on cobblestones, wet pavement, and they even held up in pretty rainy conditions (I had waterproofed them twice before wearing them). Looks great with leggings, shorter flared jeans and mini skirts and tights." $47 at Amazon

