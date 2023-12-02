Cher and Alexander Edwards: A Complete Relationship Timeline

by Joce Zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Cher didn’t let a 40-year age gap scare her away from Alexander “A.E.” Edwards the first time around. And it certainly won’t have any bearing on round two.

The 77-year-old icon and the 37-year-old music producer went public with their relationship in November 2022 and were openly hot and heavy for a while. “He’s 36 & in [the] end he came after me, till we met in the middle,” she tweeted at the time. “He’s [the] consistent one, I’m the skittish one. We love each other… Ladies never give up.”

Prior to meeting Edwards, Cher had been married twice and raised two children: Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46. In 2021, Edwards admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, with whom he shares a three-year-old son, with at least 12 other women. “I thought, ‘Shit, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously,” he said on Instagram Live after being publically called out by Rose, per People. “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But…I like women.”

And it seems he sure loves Cher. On Christmas Day 2022, Cher debuted a large diamond ring that kicked off serious engagement rumors, which she never confirmed…or denied. But in May 2023 the couple was reported to have split. However, as of October 2023, it appeared the pair survived their first year as a couple.

Here’s a complete timeline of Cher and Alexander Edwards’s relationship, and where they stand now.

October 2022: Cher and Edwards meet at Paris Fashion Week.

In October 2023, Cher revealed to People that a mutual friend had given Edwards her number after they spoke “for about 15 minutes.”

“It was really shocking because people just don’t give out my number,” Cher says. “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”

Cher told People that she broke her dating rules for Edwards “because he’s just so special.”

November 1, 2022: Cher tweets, “One part of my life is SO AMAZING.”

November 2, 2022: The pair are photographed holding hands during a night out with Tyga. Per TMZ, the couple was spotted having dinner with the rapper before moving on to The Nice Guy for “more fun.” Tyga took his own car to the second location while Cher and Edwards were seen sharing a ride, with Edwards kissing her hand in the backseat. When Tyga headed into The Nice Guy, he reportedly pointed to the pair and told the paparazzi, “You’re gonna miss the real photo!”

November 3, 2022: Cher confirms dating rumors.

November 6, 2022: Cher and Edwards go social media official. When one fan expresses their concern regarding A.E.’s intentions toward her, Cher replies, “As we All Know…I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

November 23, 2022: Cher posts another pic of Edwards and starts answering fan questions about their relationship.

When asked about the quality she most admires in Edwards, she replies, “He’s kind, smart, hilarious…and we [kiss] like teenagers.”

In response to a fan who called the producer “so handsome,” Cher writes, “I don’t give men qualities they don’t possess. It’s a recipe 4 disaster. He’s ‘not’ his tats, hair color, diamond grill. I [love] him because he wasn’t afraid.” While she says they’re “perfectly matched,” Cher admits the age gap is not ideal. “Do I wish I was younger, yah,” she adds. “I’m not boo fkn hoo.”

November 24, 2022: Cher tweets that love “doesn’t know math.”

December 25, 2022: The pair spark engagement rumors when Cher posts a pic of a giant pear-shaped diamond ring. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she writes alongside the snap, which features Edwards holding the ring while sporting green flame nails. In a second tweet, the singer and actor adds, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

January 1, 2023: A newly blonde Cher calls Edwards “Daddy” in a New Year’s Eve post. She’s also wearing that ring…but on her middle finger.

Tweeting a second snap, she writes, “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

January 19, 2023: Cher flashes her ring at photographers while having dinner with Edwards in Beverly Hills. It was once again worn on her middle finger. The pair, who are currently sporting matching blonde hair, were also seen sharing a “magical moment” at the MAC Cosmetics Hyper Real event in Los Angeles.

March 6, 2023: Cher reveals she’s working on music with Edwards. “I’m going to England to make two albums,” she tells E! News. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

May 2, 2023: O.V.E.R. An unnamed insider confirms to E! News that the couple split “a few weeks ago” and that things are “amicable.”

September 18, 2023: Mm, not so fast! The pair are photographed holding hands as they headed to dinner together with friends, per Page Six. Well, well, WELL!

October 1, 2023: Cher and Edwards are photographed attending the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

October 2, 2023: Cher posts a picture of herself and her BF heading to H&M for a premiere party for Cher's new Christmas album, which Edwards worked on.

October 11, 2023: Cher says “it’s never too late" to find love as she reflects on her relationship with Edwards following their one-year anniversary. “No matter what happens, I love being with him,” she tells People. “He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

October 23, 2023: Cher cheekily addresses their four-decade age gap in an interview with Extra, telling the outlet the main issue is their lack of shared references. “Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about…most of my references… He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

December 1, 2023: Cher appears on the viral interview show Chicken Shop Date, so it's no surprise Edwards comes up. “Go out with a younger man,” Cher advises host Amelia Dimoldenberg when asked about one thing every woman should do in their life at least once. When asked if she fell in love with Edwards quickly, Cher replies, “No, not at all.”

“I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, 'I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’" Cher recalls. "And then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys. And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me.”

She continues, “I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text. There goes that theory.”

Dimoldenberg replies, “No one's ever sent me baby with three Ys," to which Cher responds, “Me neither. I was pissed.”

On the topic of clothes, Cher says, “Alexander's the best dresser.” When Dimoldenberg admitted to being “quite shallow” about her own romantic interests, Cher replies, “Good.”

