Chemung County restaurants celebrate eclipse with food and drink specials. What to know

Elmira area restaurants are tapping into the excitement over next week's total solar eclipse by offering a variety of specials to celebrate the rare celestial event.

Twenty restaurants and pubs are participating in "ChewMUNG Restaurant Week — Eclipse Edition" to celebrate the April 8 eclipse, the first total solar eclipse to be visible from New York state since 1925.

The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce describes the promotion as "a journey that showcases the region’s diverse flavors and creativity, from farm-to-table restaurants to classic American comfort food."

The promotion kicked off Monday but will continue through April 8, giving residents plenty of opportunities to sample local fare over the weekend and into the day of the eclipse.

Here is a list of establishments participating in ChewMUNG Restaurant Week:

Brady's Pub: 248 W. Water St., Elmira. 607-742-3826.

The Bistro, Community Food for Jobs Program: 350 E. 5th St., Elmira. 607-737-7502.

Charlie's Cafe: 205 Hoffman St., Elmira. 607-733-0440.

Hill Top Inn: 171 Jerusalem Hill Road, Elmira. 607-732-6728.

Honeyduke Confections: 1849 W. Water St., Unit 7, Elmira. 607-259-0539.

Hamlet Delights: 103 Sayre St., Horseheads. 607-739-2888.

The Juice Collective: Inside the Arnot Mall, 3300 Chambers Road, Horseheads. 607-442-6071.

Turtle Leaf Cafe: 315 E. Water St., Elmira. 607-767-6191.

King Kone: 1315 College Ave., Elmira. (No phone number listed) facebook.com/KingKone.

Elmira Tea and Coffee House: 100 W. Water St., Elmira. 607-737-2300.

Rye Bar and Restaurant: 365 Davis St., Elmira. 607-732-6625.

Roundin' Third: 255 W. Water St., Elmira. 607-733-0199.

The Garage at Rye: 357 Davis St., Elmira. 607-731-6607.

Ma's Cheesy Dreams & Other Things: 228B Oakwood Ave., Elmira Heights. 607-725-2884.

Diversion Brewing Co.: 729 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung. 607-542-9168.

Lighthouse Liquors and Wines: 1141 Broadway, No. 3, Elmira. 607-733-2999.

Siam Elephants: 200 W. Water St., Elmira. 607-735-2992.

Tanino Ristorante Italiano: 1 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads. 607-739-7013.

Light's Bakery and Coffee Shop: 211 W. 2nd St., Elmira. 607-732-5600.

P's Macarons: 18 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads. 607-331-8782.

For details on specials offered by each business and other information, go to chewmungrestaurantweek.com.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira area restaurants offer specials to celebrate solar eclipse