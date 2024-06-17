The Chef's Father's Day choice? Good results, less work

Jun. 16—ROCHESTER — Few people like taking their work home with them, chefs included.

It's easy to imagine a professional chef dicing onions and preparing other fresh vegetables and spices for a home-cooked meal.

That's also where it's most likely to occur — in your imagination.

"In all my years in food service, I don't think I've ever met a chef who does full prep cooking at home," said Jennifer Lester, co-owner of Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester.

Bleu Duck co-owner and head chef Erik Kleven shared his tricks for low-preparation meals in a special Father's Day Bleu Duck "Sunday School" cooking demonstration on Sunday, June 17, 2024.

Kleven walked people through preparation of six simple dishes that can be cooked and ready in about 30 minutes. They were paired with a cooler of light, "lawn mower beers" — light lagers that go down easy on a hot summer day.

Kleven had cans of soup, frozen garlic toast and pre-cut vegetables ready to go for his demonstration.

"This is what I use at home," he said, holding a package of minced onions. "I spend all day chopping onions, I'm not doing that when I get home."

Scott Langston, of Northfield, attended with his daughter and son-in-law as part of a Father's Day outing.

"I do a lot of the cooking at home, so having some ideas and shortcuts will be helpful," he said.

Langston's daughter Katherine Houdek said Bleu Duck is one of her go-to places for family events. The Father's Day cooking class was a good reason to bring her dad into town, she said.

The class itself also made people rethink what they consider good cooking.

"It's great to hear a trained chef will use pre-prepared ingredients but put something together that tastes great," Langston said.

"It kind of gives you permission," said Jan Herschend, of Branson, Missouri. "He's making it easy but still good."

Jan and Peter Herschend unexpectedly found themselves in Rochester for the weekend and saw the event. Although it was sold out, Lester and Kleven made room for the out-of-towners Sunday.

Jan said she usually follows recipes to the letter and makes as much from scratch as possible. The Sunday event changed the way she thinks about cooking.

For Lester, it's a show she sees regularly, but is still impressed by Kleven's ability to make something good and quick.

"I'm always amazed at what he can throw together," she said.