This air fryer is a hot pick at Walmart’s secret clearance sale — save nearly 50 percent
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As bargain hunters, we see it all: discounts big and small on all kinds of coveted items. But from time to time, a truly great deal catches on and customers can’t get enough. That’s the case with the Chefman French Door Air Fryer and Oven, a 26-quart multicooker that’s flying off Walmart’s virtual shelves.
There’s a very good reason this air fryer/oven combo is red-hot right now, and not just because it’s such a convenient kitchen appliance. It happens to be 45 percent off, and the price rings in at just $109 — down from $199! As air fryer connoisseurs know, a sale like this is almost impossible to pass up.
Chefman French Door Air Fryer and Oven
If you've used an air fryer before, you're already privy to the delectably crispy exterior and perfectly moist interior it can give to most meats, veggies and even desserts. But the one downside many of these machines have is that users can't see their food as it cooks.
Not so with the Chefman French Door Air Fryer and Oven! This baby has clear glass on the doors and an interior light to give you a front row seat to your feast as it cooks. Large enough for a full rotisserie chicken and just the right size to cook a meal for two, this 9-by-13-inch oven will become your go-to kitchen helper.
“This is the most used appliance in the kitchen right now,” one happy customer attests. “It has replaced almost five of my countertop appliances and takes up the space of just one.” This reviewer also touched one of the things we love most about air fryer ovens, especially once a new year rolls around: “No compromise in the taste and also reduces the use of oil which I'm trying to avoid these days,” they wrote.
Chefman French Door Air Fryer and Oven
It’s true: air fryers have become an undeniable sensation thanks to their knack for churning out delectable dishes using a fraction of the oil of traditional fryers (like convection ovens, they use the power of circulated hot air). It helps that air fryers also cook quickly and clean up easily thanks to dishwasher-safe parts and nonstick interior walls.
But the Chefman French Door Air Fryer and Oven, as the name implies, is more than just an air fryer. It also toasts and bakes, acts as a rotisserie oven, and comes with a broil pan and dehydrator racks. Thanks to its dual-function cooking feature, it automatically transitions between cooking presets. It even has an automatic shut-off feature for safety.
The multicooker’s 26-quart capacity means it can fit “a 9x13 cake pan” and “ The included basket and the flat pan holds an entire bag of fries from the grocery store,” according to a fan.
The Chefman French Door Air Fryer and Oven is a score if you have finicky kids in the house too. "I finally found an appliance that can deliver on the elusive crispy zucchini chip. My kids are downing veggies now, thinking they are getting away with junk food," one savvy shopper wrote.
Indulge in this ultimate upgrade without the hefty price tag. The Chefman French Door Air Fryer and Oven is a steal at just $109 — for as long as Walmart can keep this hottie in stock!
