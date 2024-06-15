Do you say “cheese dip” or “queso”?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The way you refer to a certain cheesy appetizer (and its origins) may reveal where you are from.

Arkansans and Texans have debated whether melted cheese as a dipping sauce is called “cheese dip” or “queso” for decades. However, the disagreement may run deeper than just nomenclature.

April 3, 2015 – A plate of chili con queso and chips is shown at The El Cantina Superior in Houston. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

What’s the difference?

The physical differences between the two dips are not as stark as some of the discourse would have you believe.

Cheese dip is defined “a dip made of primarily cheese(s) or processed cheese product, with or without additional ingredient… served warm or hot and eaten primarily by dipping a hard tortilla or chip into said product,” according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

However, Merriam-Webster defines queso as “a dipping sauce of melted cheese and chopped chili peppers.” Meaning, cheese dip can have peppers and other additives, but queso must have at least peppers to be considered queso.

The origin stories of this popular Tex-Mex and Ark-Mex appetizer vary depending on who you talk to.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is team “cheese dip” as of 2016.

The Texas story

Queso, shorthand for “chile con queso” originated in the bordering Mexico state of Chihuahua, according to National & Regional Styles of Cookery, Proceedings: Oxford Symposium 1981, a collection of academic essays about culinary techniques and origin stories.

“Chile con queso,” directly translated from Spanish, means “peppers with cheese.” Author of the cookbook “The Homesick Texan,” Lisa Fain, told the Wall Street Journal that this dish’s earliest forms would have been seen in northern Mexico.

According to her book “QUESO!: Regional Recipes for the World’s Favorite Chile-Cheese Dip“, the first known print reference to chile con queso can be found in the 1816 Mexican novel “El Periquillo Sarniento.” However, the first known appearance of chile con queso in a recipe book was in 1896 article in The Land of Sunshine about Mexican cuisine.

Even these early iterations of chile con queso were more akin to cheese being melted onto peppers, according to Fane, who says “its evolution into a dip was yet to come.”

This theory of a “queso evolution” suggests that as chile con queso traveled north into the United States, it slowly took on an even cheesier and creamier appearance.

“[Chile con queso] wasn’t meant to be a side dish any longer,” Fane said in her book. “…it was also served as an appetizer with tortilla chips and tortillas, much like it was in the rest of Texas.”

Oct. 2, 2013 – Cheese dip served with tortilla chips at Big Orange in Little Rock, Arkansas. (AP Photo/Jeannie Nuss)

Arkansas’ claim to fame

Cheese dip was born in the 1930s at Mexico Chiquito in North Little Rock. according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

While the Texan origin story suggests that queso evolved as a result of cultural mixing between Texas and Mexico, the tale of cheese dip claims that “Blackie” Donnelly, the original owner of Mexico Chiquito restaurant chain, created the original recipe.

The Arkansan legend of cheese dip runs so strong that sociologist Nick Rogers released a twenty-minute documentary titled “In Queso Fever: A Movie about Cheese Dip” in 2009. In the documentary Rogers likens cheese dip to Arkansas as barbeque is to Memphis, Tennessee, or Philly Cheesesteaks are to Philadelphia.

After the success of the documentary, Rogers and event planner John McLure founded the World Cheese Dip Championships that are held in Little Rock every year. The event is sponsored by Velveeta and Ro-Tel, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

