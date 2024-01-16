'Cheers' cast has 'long-overdue' reunion at Emmy Awards

Everyone still knows their names!

The cast of the hit 1980s sitcom "Cheers" reunited on stage at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15 to present the awards for outstanding directing in a comedy series and writing for a comedy series.

Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt all appeared in a recreated Bull & Finch Pub bit on stage at the 75th annual award show.

“Anthony, thank you for getting us all here,” Danson said, referring to host Anthony Anderson. “Ah, this feels so nice to be here in front of all of you, thank you.”

Cheers Reunion (Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images)

"Think of it as a long-overdue class reunion," Ratzenberger said.

"Being together brings back some great memories from show we’re all very proud of," Grammer added.

The reunion was missing a few names — Shelley Long and Woody Harrelson come to mind — as well as the late Kirstie Alley. Alley died in 2022 at the age of 71.

"Cheers" ran for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993 on NBC.

This year marks the 75th Emmy Awards and the show is doing tributes to television throughout the live broadcast on Jan. 15.

The cast of "Grey's Anatomy" also appeared, as well as the cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

In the "It's Always Sunny" appearance, the cast joked they didn't get their famous bar recreated and bemoaned that their long-running show has never been nominated for an Emmy.

"Where's Paddy's Pub?" actor Kaitlin Olson joked.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Emmys are available to watch on live on Fox and stream on Hulu the following day.

Leading the list of nominees include “Succession” and “The Last of Us.” There will be a number of A-list stars and appearances from famous faces, including reunions from shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Martin,” “Ally McBeal” and more.

