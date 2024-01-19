Need to Check Your Target Gift Card Balance? Here's How



For the person who has everything, but somehow still has room for more, a Target gift card is as good as gold. After all, Target's homewares are the stuff of legend, their clothing basics strike the rare balance of cheap and chic, and their grocery section rivals a supermarket's selection.

If your loved ones have taken the hint and given you multiple Target gift cards for every gifting occasion in the year, you'll want to know how to check a Target gift card balance so you can plan your spending sprees accordingly.

The most important thing to know is that to check your Target gift card balance online, you'll need to log into your Target account first. If you don't have a Target account or would rather avoid doing this, you can simply call their Gift Card Center.

Whether you want to call or you're willing to log in and type out your info, here's how to check your Target gift card balance.

How to Check Your Target Gift Card Balance Online

Visit Target's "Check a Gift Card Balance"page. You'll be prompted to sign into your Target account if you aren't already. Remove or gently scratch off the label on the back of your gift card to reveal the 15-digit card number and access number. Enter both these numbers in the designated fields, then select "Check Balance." You'll see the card's balance, as well as any card activity.

How to Check Your Target Gift Card Balance Over the Phone

Remove or gently scratch off the label on the back of your gift card to reveal the 15-digit card number and access number.

Call Target's Gift Card Center at 1-800-544-2943 and enter these numbers on your phone's keypad when prompted. The automated voice will tell you your balance, and you can also hear the last five transactions made with this card.

